Democrats demand answers as $400M Tesla armored vehicle contract on hold

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for a response from the U.S. State Department after reports surfaced about $400 million worth of contracts for armored vehicles produced by Tesla. In a letter sent to Secretary of State Marco Rubio and obtained by CBS News, Blumenthal, D-Conn., demanded to know why the department was entertaining the idea, given the possible conflict of interest concerning Tesla owner Elon Musk's dual role in President Donald Trump's administration. Advertisement

"Mr. Musk's dual roles pose conflicts of interest so obvious that they hardly require explanation," Blumenthal wrote.

"The State Department's intent to purchase armored Cybertrucks suggests the conflicts of interest inherent in Mr. Musk's installation of his cronies throughout the government are not being adequately managed and, in fact, are increasing by the minute.

The idea originated under former President Joe Biden's administration, MSNBC reported, adding that Biden directed the State Department to "solicit interest" from private companies for armored electric vehicles.

A State Department told The Hill the $400 contract "is on hold and there are no current plans to issue it."

The $400 million contract for armoured versions of Tesla's Cybertruck was reported earlier in the week. At the time, government documents showed the contract was set to be awarded during the fourth quarter of this year

Musk, the world's richest man, has been leading the newly-formed Department of Government Efficiency since Trump took office in January. He pledged $300 million to Trump's election campaign. The billionaire's companies have already received millions in government contracts. Musk-owned SpaceX has been awarded around $13 billion worth of contracts since 2020.

"I'm pretty sure Tesla isn't getting $400M. No one mentioned it to me, at least," Musk said on X, the social media platform he owns.