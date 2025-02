Secretary of State Marco Rubio speaks after he was sworn in by Vice President JD Vance, in the Vice President's ceremonial office at the White House in Washington, DC, on January 21. Photo by Oliver Contreras/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio returned to Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base on Thursday night after experiencing a mechanical failure mid-flight. Rubio was headed to Munich, Germany, from Washington, D.C., when the plane experienced a mechanical issue about 90 minutes into the flight, spokesperson Tammy Bruce said, according to Fox News.

The plane landed at Andrews just before 10 p.m. EST. Rubio said he planned to continue his trip to Germany aboard a different aircraft.

The plane, a converted Boeing 757 known as a C-32, had an issue with the cockpit windshield, an official said.

Beyond visiting Europe, Rubio is scheduled to be in Israel, the United Arab Emirates, Qatar and Saudi Arabia after his stop in Germany to attend the Munich Security Conference.

Rubio was scheduled to meet with Vice President JD Vance and Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy in Munich on Friday. It was not clear Thursday night whether the flight mishap will cause him to miss the meeting.