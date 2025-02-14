Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2025 / 1:16 PM

Louisiana ending promoting mass vaccines to restore 'public trust in health'

By Simon Druker
With a goal of “restoring public trust in health,” Louisiana will stop promoting mass vaccines, state officials confirmed in a statement. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI
With a goal of “restoring public trust in health,” Louisiana will stop promoting mass vaccines, state officials confirmed in a statement. File Photo by Debbie Hill/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- With a goal of "restoring public trust in health," Louisiana will stop promoting mass vaccines, state officials confirmed in a statement.

"Trust is built over years and lost in seconds, and we're still rebuilding from the COVID missteps," the Louisiana Department of Health said in a statement signed by the state's top doctor.

Advertisement

The move is in response to vaccines required during the COVID-19 pandemic, what the state calls "the greatest missteps" of the era.

"Conversations about specific vaccines, and whether or not a vaccine is right for a specific person, are best had with the individual's healthcare provider, who best understands their individual situation and relevant medical history," Louisiana Surgeon General Ralph Abraham said on X.

The directive was at the behest of Abraham and Deputy Surgeon General Wyche Coleman.

"There are some appropriate examples of government recommendations, such as encouraging routine screenings like colonoscopies or Pap smears and facilitating access, especially for the poor," the statement reads.

"But promotion of specific pharmaceutical products rises to a different level, especially when the manufacturer is exempt from liability for harms caused by the drug, as is the case for many vaccines. It is understood that the products pushed will benefit some and cause harm to others, but public health pushes them anyway with a one-size-fits-all, collectivist mentality whose main objective is maximal compliance."

Advertisement

Vaccine requirements imposed by levels of government have been a contentious issue since the COVID-19 pandemic.

"Perhaps there are some treatments that every human being should take, but they are few and far between, and things that are good generally don't have to be pushed by the government," the Louisiana statement reads.

"As a nation, we must recognize that there is no miracle pill for the major population health problems we face.Government should admit the limitations of its role in people's lives and pull back its tentacles from the practice of medicine. The path to regaining public trust lies in acknowledging past missteps, refocusing on unbiased data collection, and providing transparent, balanced information for people to make their own health decisions."

Robert F. Kennedy Jr., who has publicly campaigned against vaccines, earlier this week was confirmed as the Trump administration's Secretary of Health and Human Services.

In late January, Kennedy said he would not "go into HHS and impose my preordained opinions on anybody at HHS. I'm going to empower the scientists to do their job."

Read More

Latest Headlines

JD Vance critical of European allies at Munich conference
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
JD Vance critical of European allies at Munich conference
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President JD Vance was critical of American allies while addressing attendees at the Munich Security Conference in Germany Friday.
Igloo recalls more than 1 million coolers due to threat of finger amputation, crushing
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Igloo recalls more than 1 million coolers due to threat of finger amputation, crushing
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall notice on Thursday for more than 1 million Igloo coolers made in the United States due to the potential of fingertip amputation or crushing.
Japan releases 210,000 tons of government rice from reserves
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Japan releases 210,000 tons of government rice from reserves
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Japan's government said Friday it will release up to 210,000 tons of rice from its stockpile in an effort to stabilize the supply in the market and counter-act rapidly rising rice prices.
Democrats demand answers as $400M Tesla armored vehicle contract on hold
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Democrats demand answers as $400M Tesla armored vehicle contract on hold
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for a response from the U.S. State Department after reports surfaced about $400 million worth of contracts for armored vehicles produced by Tesla.
January retail sales fall a much more-than-expected 0.9%
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
January retail sales fall a much more-than-expected 0.9%
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- According to a Friday U.S. Census Bureau report, retail sales for January were down 0.9% from the December. But total sales for November 2024 - January 2025 were up 4.2%.
Judge orders Trump to reinstate foreign aid approved before he took office
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Judge orders Trump to reinstate foreign aid approved before he took office
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Trump administration must allow the distribution of foreign aid again -- at least temporarily -- unless challenges to the White House's sweeping order is heard in court.
Apple, Google restore TikTok to their app stores
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Apple, Google restore TikTok to their app stores
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Chinese-owned social media app TikTok reappeared on Apple and Google's app stores for U.S. customers four weeks after being removed in line with a bipartisan law banning the video-sharing platform unless it was sold to a
LAFD member jumps out of SUV before debris flow swept it into ocean
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
LAFD member jumps out of SUV before debris flow swept it into ocean
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A member of the Los Angeles Fire Department saw his vehicle get swept into the Pacific Ocean after escaping the vehicle trapped in a large debris flow near Malibu Thursday evening.
Protests, DOGE opposition arise during confirmation hearing for Education secretary
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Protests, DOGE opposition arise during confirmation hearing for Education secretary
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- National Education Association teachers' union members and others often disrupted the Senate confirmation hearing of Education Department secretary nominee Linda McMahon on Thursday.
Two death row inmates convicted of murder executed
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Two death row inmates convicted of murder executed
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Two men convicted of murder were executed Thursday night, marking the fourth and fifth executions in the United States this year.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
VA bans gay pride flags in offices, staff cubicles, parking lots, storage areas and more
VA bans gay pride flags in offices, staff cubicles, parking lots, storage areas and more
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing his bride while on honeymoon in Fiji
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing his bride while on honeymoon in Fiji
Two death row inmates convicted of murder executed
Two death row inmates convicted of murder executed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement