Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2025 / 12:04 AM

Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior

By Mark Moran
Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk walks to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Executive Office Building after meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the Blair House outside the White House Complex in Washington, DC on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Tesla and SpaceX CEO Elon Musk walks to the Dwight D. Eisenhower Executive Office Building after meeting with Prime Minister of India Narendra Modi at the Blair House outside the White House Complex in Washington, DC on Thursday. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes filed a multi-state lawsuit Thursday, seeking to stop Elon Musk from what she calls an unlawful delegation of executive power.

Mayes and New Mexico Attorney General Raul Torrez, Michigan Attorney General Dana Nesse and 11 other Attorneys General filed the lawsuit, alleging that President Donald Trump violated the Appointments Clause of the United States Constitution by creating a new federal department without Congressional approval, and by granting Musk sweeping powers over the entire federal government without seeking the advice and consent of the Senate.

Advertisement

"The founders of this country would be outraged that, 250 years after our nation overthrew a king, the people of this country -- many of whom have fought and died to protect our freedoms -- are now subject to the whims of a single unelected billionaire," Mayes said in a release laying out the conditions of the 14 state legal action.

Advertisement

"Allowing one individual to flout the law without consequence threatens our entire constitutional system. We cannot allow our democratic processes to be hijacked by immense wealth and privilege."

Related

Trump created the Department of Government Efficiency via executive order on his first day in office and named Musk, the Tesla and SpaceX CEO, its leader, giving him largely unchecked power and access to classified areas of the federal government. Musk has said he is going through federal spending one department at a time and seeks to improve government transparency and efficiency.

In a 20-plus minute wide-ranging and often rambling news conference Wednesday, Musk stood and addressed reporters while his son sat atop his shoulders, and gave examples of what he termed wasteful spending by government "fraudsters" who were enriching themselves at taxpayer expense, while Trump looked on while seated at his desk next to Musk.

The lawsuit says Musk has sought to dismantle entire federal agencies, illegally accessed sensitive and classified information and caused widespread fear and disruption among employees at all levels of government.

"Empowering an unelected billionaire to access Americans' private data, slash funding for federal student aid, stop payments for American farmers and dismantle protections for working families is not a sign of Trump's strength, but his weakness," said Torrez of Musk and his actions.

Advertisement

A federal judge last week issued a temporary injunction, putting on hold a Trump executive order that would have laid off at least 2,000 USAID employees, ruling that the sudden layoffs would cause undue stress on employees and their families.

"The complaint further asserts that Musk's actions violate the Appointments Clause of the U.S. Constitution, which ensures that executive appointments are subject to congressional oversight and Senate confirmation," Mayes continued.

The attorneys general argue that Musk's sweeping actions threaten the operational stability of the United States by imperling billions of dollars in federal funding essential for law enforcement, healthcare, education and other critical services.

"State agencies depend on federal funds and cooperative agreements, and the termination of these partnerships will result in severe budget shortfalls, staffing crises and the potential loss of key programs," the statement continued.

The attorneys general go on to allege that "reckless" efforts to dismantle the U.S. Department of Education, manipulation of IT infrastructure and access to treasury databases by unauthorized people puts the nation's security at risk in addition to running the risk of upending the public school system.

Latest Headlines

India, U.S. agree to new relationship framework as Trump's tariffs loom over Modi's visit
U.S. News // 39 minutes ago
India, U.S. agree to new relationship framework as Trump's tariffs loom over Modi's visit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Washington and New Delhi have agreed to a framework to deepen their economic, energy and defense relationship, U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Thursday evening.
Rubio's plane experiences mechanical failure, returns to Air Force base
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rubio's plane experiences mechanical failure, returns to Air Force base
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio returned to Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base on Thursday night after experiencing a mechanical failure mid-flight.
Customs inspectors in Chicago seize $118,000 in fake Forever Stamps
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Customs inspectors in Chicago seize $118,000 in fake Forever Stamps
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents seized nearly 162,000 counterfeit U.S. Forever Stamps at the Chicago International Mail Branch, the agency announced Thursday, intercepting a total of 8 shipments of fakes.
Facial recognition tech enables faster cruise ship disembarking in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Facial recognition tech enables faster cruise ship disembarking in Puerto Rico
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Royal Caribbean have begun using facial recognition technology to enable passengers to leave cruise ships faster in Puerto Rico.
Protests, DOGE opposition arises during confirmation hearing for education secretary
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Protests, DOGE opposition arises during confirmation hearing for education secretary
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- National Education Association teachers' union members and others often disrupted the Senate confirmation hearing of Education Department secretary nominee Linda McMahon on Thursday.
Brooke Rollins confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Brooke Rollins confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Senate Thursday confirmed Brooke Rollins to be the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. The vote, 72-28, fell largely along party lines, although some Democrats who initially supported her, voted against her.
Federal prosecutors resign after being told to drop NYC mayoral corruption case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal prosecutors resign after being told to drop NYC mayoral corruption case
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and two others resigned after the Justice Department told them to drop the case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier collided with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea Wednesday night, according to a statement from the military.
Trump signs reciprocal tariffs order but delays imposing them
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump signs reciprocal tariffs order but delays imposing them
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an order Thursday announcing a new reciprocal tariffs policy that could be imposed in coming weeks or months.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sworn in as HHS secretary
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sworn in as HHS secretary
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- In a near party-line vote, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the Trump administration's Health and Human Services secretary on Thursday morning. He was sworn in later in the afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
X reportedly to pay Trump $10 million for ban on social media site
X reportedly to pay Trump $10 million for ban on social media site
Thailand receives hundreds of human trafficking victims held at Myanmar scam centers
Thailand receives hundreds of human trafficking victims held at Myanmar scam centers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement