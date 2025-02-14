Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2025 / 2:37 PM

Issa Rae cuts ties with Kennedy Center after Trump becomes chairman

By Simon Druker
Singer and actress Isa Rae canceled her sold-out performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after President Donald Trump took over as the venue’s chairman. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Singer and actress Isa Rae canceled her sold-out performance at the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after President Donald Trump took over as the venue's chairman. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Isa Rae has cut ties with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after President Donald Trump took over as the venue's chairman.

The 40-year-old star of HBO comedy-drama Insecure confirmed Friday she was cancelling a show at the Washington performance center.

Rae, who was born JoIssa Rae Diop, was scheduled to perform at a sold-out show March 16.

Earlier this week, Trump fired several Kennedy Center board members and appointed new ones before being elected as chair.

The president said he will move the center's programming away from what he calls "woke culture," CBS News reported.

"Thank you so much for selling out the Kennedy Center for An Evening with Issa Rae," she said in a social media post.

"Unfortunately, due to what I believe to be an infringement on the values of an institution that has faithfully celebrated artists of all backgrounds through all mediums, I've decided to cancel my appearance at this venue."

Rae is not the only celebrity to cut ties with the national cultural center.

Producer and writer Shonda Rhimes confirmed on Instagram she was stepping down as Kennedy Center Treasurer, while musician Ben Folds resigned as an artistic director.

Singer Renee Fleming resigned from a similar post, but did not directly cite Trump's appointment as the reason for her departure.

Philadelphia-based band Low Cut Connie announced on Instagram the group would no longer play shows at the Kennedy Center.

The creators of the children's show, Finn The Shark, said they were informed their Kennedy Center performances were being canceled.

