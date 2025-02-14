Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2025 / 12:50 AM

India, U.S. agree to new relationship framework as Trump's tariffs loom over Modi's visit

By Darryl Coote
India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump hug during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Modi is on a quick visit to discuss various issues including trade. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 5 | India Prime Minister Narendra Modi and U.S. President Donald Trump hug during a joint press conference in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Thursday. Modi is on a quick visit to discuss various issues including trade. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Washington and New Delhi have agreed to a framework to deepen their economic, energy and defense relationship, U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Thursday evening, as the threat of U.S. tariffs loomed over the joint press conference.

Speaking from the White House, the two leaders praised one another, with Modi going so far as to adopt and alter Trump's campaign slogan of Make America Great Again for his own country.

Advertisement

"Our vision for a developed India is to Make India Great Again, or MIGA," Modi said through an interpreter. "When America and India work together, that is when MAGA plus MIGA becomes MEGA -- a MEGA partnership for prosperity, and it is a MEGA spirit that gives new scale and scope to our objectives."

Advertisement

The press conference was held following bilateral talks, and Modi said they had agreed to double bilateral trade to $500 billion by 2030. He added that their two countries will soon start negotiations on a new trade agreement that will include India purchasing more gas and oil from the United States.

Related

Trump said the move will make the United States a leading energy supplier to India, potentially its top dealer, and that Washington will increase military sales to New Delhi by "many billions of dollars" with plans to pave the way to provide it with F-35 stealth jets.

They also agreed also to work on establishing "the largest trade route in all of history" that will run from India to Israel and then to Italy, concluding in the United States that will connect ports, railways and undersea cables, Trump said.

The American leader added that India has agreed to reduce "unfair, very strong, unfair tariffs."

"Really, it's a big problem," Trump said, explaining that India imposes tariffs of up to 70% on U.S. goods. As an example, he said it "makes it pretty much impossible to sell those cars" in the Asian nation.

Modi was in the United States for a two-day visit, widely seen as an effort to prevent or at least curb tariffs that Trump has threatened to impose.

Advertisement

The American leader has used tariffs -- or at least the threat of their imposition -- during his second term against countries he describes as taking advantage of the United States. Earlier Thursday, signed an executive order to impose tariffs on imports at the same rate that other nations apply to U.S. exports.

"We're just going to do it the easy way and we're just going to say, 'whatever you charge, we charge,' and I think that's fair for the people of the United States, and I think it's actually fair for India," Trump said.

Trump stated that there is an almost $100 billion trade deficit in India's favor but said negotiations on a new trade deal will seek to address that issue.

According to the Office of the U.S. Trade Representative, the trade deficit with India was $45.7 billion last year.

"We want, really, a certain level playing field, which we really think we're entitled to, and he does also, in fairness. So we're going to work on that very hard, and we can make up the difference very easily with the deficit with the sale of oil and gas LNG," Trump said.

He also stated the United States will extradite Tahawwur Hussain Rana, a Pakistani national was found guilty in 2011 for his involvement in planning an attack against a Danish newspaper.

Advertisement

In India, he is accused for playing a role in the 2008 Mumbai terrorist attacks.

Latest Headlines

Rubio's plane experiences mechanical failure, returns to Air Force base
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Rubio's plane experiences mechanical failure, returns to Air Force base
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio returned to Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base on Thursday night after experiencing a mechanical failure mid-flight.
Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed a multi state lawsuit seeking to stop Elon Musk from what she calls an unlawful delegation of executive power, her office announced Thursday.
Customs inspectors in Chicago seize $118,000 in fake Forever Stamps
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Customs inspectors in Chicago seize $118,000 in fake Forever Stamps
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents seized nearly 162,000 counterfeit U.S. Forever Stamps at the Chicago International Mail Branch, the agency announced Thursday, intercepting a total of 8 shipments of fakes.
Facial recognition tech enables faster cruise ship disembarking in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Facial recognition tech enables faster cruise ship disembarking in Puerto Rico
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Royal Caribbean have begun using facial recognition technology to enable passengers to leave cruise ships faster in Puerto Rico.
Protests, DOGE opposition arises during confirmation hearing for education secretary
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Protests, DOGE opposition arises during confirmation hearing for education secretary
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- National Education Association teachers' union members and others often disrupted the Senate confirmation hearing of Education Department secretary nominee Linda McMahon on Thursday.
Brooke Rollins confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Brooke Rollins confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Senate Thursday confirmed Brooke Rollins to be the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. The vote, 72-28, fell largely along party lines, although some Democrats who initially supported her, voted against her.
Federal prosecutors resign after being told to drop NYC mayoral corruption case
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal prosecutors resign after being told to drop NYC mayoral corruption case
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and two others resigned after the Justice Department told them to drop the case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier collided with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea Wednesday night, according to a statement from the military.
Trump signs reciprocal tariffs order but delays imposing them
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump signs reciprocal tariffs order but delays imposing them
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an order Thursday announcing a new reciprocal tariffs policy that could be imposed in coming weeks or months.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sworn in as HHS secretary
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sworn in as HHS secretary
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- In a near party-line vote, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the Trump administration's Health and Human Services secretary on Thursday morning. He was sworn in later in the afternoon.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
X reportedly to pay Trump $10 million for ban on social media site
X reportedly to pay Trump $10 million for ban on social media site
Thailand receives hundreds of human trafficking victims held at Myanmar scam centers
Thailand receives hundreds of human trafficking victims held at Myanmar scam centers
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement