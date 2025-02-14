Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2025 / 7:31 PM

Cases against Trump administration: Block on accessing Treasury data extended, CFPB firings on hold

By Allen Cone
People protest the Trump administration's aggressive moves to reshape the American government, led by billionaire Elon Musk, during a demonstration outside City Hall in Los Angeles on Feb, 5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI..
People protest the Trump administration's aggressive moves to reshape the American government, led by billionaire Elon Musk, during a demonstration outside City Hall in Los Angeles on Feb, 5. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI.. | License Photo

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A federal judge on Friday extended a temporary order that prevents Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team from accessing the Treasury Department payment system.

In a separate judicial hearing, the Trump administration has agreed to hold off on the mass firing of employees of the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau.

Advertisement

In a two-pronged assault on government agencies, the Trump Administration is seeking seeking to slash jobs, including through buyouts, and cut costs.

Musk's DOGE has gained access to at least 16 federal agencies. Trump has signed an executive order giving DOGE additional authority to help carry out massive layoffs across the government as part of his campaign pledge to trim the federal bureaucracy.

Related

The White House has been critical of the judicial rulings.

Department of Treasury

District Judge Jeannette Vargas in New York heard arguments on whether DOGE associates should be allowed to access the information. Vargas, who was appointed by President Joe Biden, decided to extend her temporary restriction originally ordered on Saturday by U.S. District Judge Paul Engelmayer in Manhattan until she rules on the requests from 19 state attorneys general.

Advertisement

She said her decision would come down over the next few days, but not on Friday night.

The plaintiffs allege Musk and staff, listed as "special government employees," have been unlawfully granted access to the Treasury system restricted to specific government employees.

"The conduct of Doge members presents a unique security risk to the States and State residents whose data is held," the original complaint charged.

Engelmayer was appointed by President Barack Obama.

Earlier, Judge Colleen Kollar-Kotelly, appointed by President Bill Clinton, had already limited access to this system by two Musk allies, Tom Krause and Marko Elez.

Engelmayer's order goes further, preventing them and many other government employees from accessing the system until at least Friday.

He had ordered the prohibited workers to "immediately destroy and all copies of material downloaded."

Consumer Financial Protection Bureau

There was an emergency court challenge in the District of Columbia to the dismantling of the agency, which is an independent agency of the government responsible for consumer protection in the financial sector.

Besides a pause on firings, monetary reserves won't be moved around by the federal government and the agency won't delete or change any data or records at the CFPB.

Advertisement

This is according to an agreement that a judge has approved in federal court in Washington on Friday.

Amy Berman Jackson, appointed by President Barack Obama, set a hearing for March 3.

Probationary and term employees at the agency have already been terminated recently, people familiar with the matter told CNN.

"We have very credible information that they are intending to lay off basically the entire agency," Deepak Gupta, an attorney representing the plaintiffs, said. "Don't destroy the agency's data, which is the institutional memory of the agency."

The CFPB had more than 1,750 employees at the end of September, according to the agency's fiscal 2024 financial report.

Workers at the federal government's consumer finance watchdog in Washington were told to stay home Monday.

The order also blocks acting CFPB Director Russ Vought, who also is director of the Office of Management and Budget, from attempting to defund the agency.

Latest Headlines

7th U.S. prosecutor quits as DOJ seeks to drop charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
7th U.S. prosecutor quits as DOJ seeks to drop charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A seventh federal prosecutor resigned Friday after the Department of Justice ordered criminal corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams dropped.
NTSB looking at possible bad data, missed tower message in Army chopper's collision with jet
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
NTSB looking at possible bad data, missed tower message in Army chopper's collision with jet
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Army Black Hawk crew possibly didn't know there was an impending collision with a American Airlines jet in Washington, D.C., that resulted in the most deadly crash in the United States in 23 years.
'Transgender,' 'queer' removed from Stonewall National Monument's website
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
'Transgender,' 'queer' removed from Stonewall National Monument's website
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The National Park Service has removed references to transgender people and "queer" from its Stonewall National Monument website.
Issa Rae cuts ties with Kennedy Center after Trump becomes chairman
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Issa Rae cuts ties with Kennedy Center after Trump becomes chairman
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Isa Rae is the latest celebrity to cut ties with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after President Donald Trump took over as the venue's chairman.
Las Vegas woman guilty of fraud for false COVID-19 tax credit claims
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Las Vegas woman guilty of fraud for false COVID-19 tax credit claims
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Friday that Candies Goode-McCoy, of Las Vegas, has pleaded guilty of conspiring to defraud the United States with tens of millions of dollars in false COVID-19 employment tax credit claims.
Bondi sues state of New York on failure to enforce federal immigration laws
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bondi sues state of New York on failure to enforce federal immigration laws
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday announced the Department of Justice is suing the state of New York over immigration enforcement in her first news conference after taking over the agency six days ago.
California mudslides close part of Pacific Coast Highway, millions under flood watch
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
California mudslides close part of Pacific Coast Highway, millions under flood watch
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Flooding, mudslides and debris flows caused by the heaviest rain in Los Angeles and southern California in a year shut Pacific Coast Highway from approximately Santa Monica to the Malibu Pier.
Coast Guard announces seizure of cocaine worth $275 million
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Coast Guard announces seizure of cocaine worth $275 million
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard in San Diego said on Thursday that it offloaded more than 37,000 pounds of cocaine from nearly a dozen smuggling interdictions from December through February worth $275 million.
Louisiana ending promoting mass vaccines to restore 'public trust in health'
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Louisiana ending promoting mass vaccines to restore 'public trust in health'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- With a goal of "restoring public trust in health," Louisiana will stop promoting mass vaccines, state officials confirmed in a statement.
JD Vance critical of European allies at Munich conference
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
JD Vance critical of European allies at Munich conference
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President JD Vance was critical of American allies while addressing attendees at the Munich Security Conference in Germany Friday.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
Two death row inmates convicted of murder executed
Two death row inmates convicted of murder executed
Zelensky meets with Vance, but doesn't expect immediate Ukraine peace plan with Russia
Zelensky meets with Vance, but doesn't expect immediate Ukraine peace plan with Russia
Democrats demand answers as $400M Tesla armored vehicle contract on hold
Democrats demand answers as $400M Tesla armored vehicle contract on hold
Rubio's plane experiences mechanical failure, returns to Air Force base
Rubio's plane experiences mechanical failure, returns to Air Force base
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement