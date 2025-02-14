Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2025 / 7:06 AM

LAFD member jumps out of SUV before debris flow swept it into ocean

By Clyde Hughes

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A member of the Los Angeles Fire Department saw his vehicle get swept into the Pacific Ocean after escaping the vehicle trapped in a large debris flow near Malibu Thursday evening.

The LAFD member, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries as a precaution after the incident, Capt. Erik Scott said.

The man was driving on the Pacific Coast Highway when the debris field swept his vehicle off the road. Authorities said the fast-moving debris field -- made up of large rocks, mud, and strong-moving water -- quickly overwhelmed the SUV the man was driving.

The man jumped out of his vehicle quickly before it was tossed through a railing and fence. The vehicle was then pushed over a cliff and into the ocean.

"We ask all residents to avoid driving during the peak of the storm and exercise extreme caution," the Los Angeles Fire Department said.

Apple, Google restore TikTok to their app stores
U.S. News // 15 minutes ago
Apple, Google restore TikTok to their app stores
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Chinese-owned social media app TikTok reappeared on Apple and Google's app stores for U.S. customers four weeks after being removed in line with a bipartisan law banning the video-sharing platform unless it was sold to a
Protests, DOGE opposition arise during confirmation hearing for Education secretary
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Protests, DOGE opposition arise during confirmation hearing for Education secretary
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- National Education Association teachers' union members and others often disrupted the Senate confirmation hearing of Education Department secretary nominee Linda McMahon on Thursday.
Two death row inmates convicted of murder executed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Two death row inmates convicted of murder executed
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Two men convicted of murder were executed Thursday night, marking the fourth and fifth executions in the United States this year.
India, U.S. agree to new relationship framework as Trump's tariffs loom over Modi's visit
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
India, U.S. agree to new relationship framework as Trump's tariffs loom over Modi's visit
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Washington and New Delhi have agreed to a framework to deepen their economic, energy and defense relationship, U.S. President Donald Trump and Prime Minister Narendra Modi announced Thursday evening.
Rubio's plane experiences mechanical failure, returns to Air Force base
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Rubio's plane experiences mechanical failure, returns to Air Force base
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The plane carrying Secretary of State Marco Rubio returned to Joint Base Andrews Air Force Base on Thursday night after experiencing a mechanical failure mid-flight.
Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Arizona Attorney General Kris Mayes has filed a multi state lawsuit seeking to stop Elon Musk from what she calls an unlawful delegation of executive power, her office announced Thursday.
Customs inspectors in Chicago seize $118,000 in fake Forever Stamps
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Customs inspectors in Chicago seize $118,000 in fake Forever Stamps
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Customs and Border Protection agents seized nearly 162,000 counterfeit U.S. Forever Stamps at the Chicago International Mail Branch, the agency announced Thursday, intercepting a total of 8 shipments of fakes.
Facial recognition tech enables faster cruise ship disembarking in Puerto Rico
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Facial recognition tech enables faster cruise ship disembarking in Puerto Rico
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Royal Caribbean have begun using facial recognition technology to enable passengers to leave cruise ships faster in Puerto Rico.
Brooke Rollins confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Brooke Rollins confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Senate Thursday confirmed Brooke Rollins to be the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. The vote, 72-28, fell largely along party lines, although some Democrats who initially supported her, voted against her.
Federal prosecutors resign after being told to drop NYC mayoral corruption case
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Federal prosecutors resign after being told to drop NYC mayoral corruption case
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and two others resigned after the Justice Department told them to drop the case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
