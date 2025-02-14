LAFD member jumps out of SUV before debris flow swept it into ocean

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A member of the Los Angeles Fire Department saw his vehicle get swept into the Pacific Ocean after escaping the vehicle trapped in a large debris flow near Malibu Thursday evening.

The LAFD member, whose name was not released, was transported to a local hospital for minor injuries as a precaution after the incident, Capt. Erik Scott said.

Advertisement

The man was driving on the Pacific Coast Highway when the debris field swept his vehicle off the road. Authorities said the fast-moving debris field -- made up of large rocks, mud, and strong-moving water -- quickly overwhelmed the SUV the man was driving.

The man jumped out of his vehicle quickly before it was tossed through a railing and fence. The vehicle was then pushed over a cliff and into the ocean.

"We ask all residents to avoid driving during the peak of the storm and exercise extreme caution," the Los Angeles Fire Department said.