Image of one of the coolers under recall by Igloo. Photo courtesy of the Consumer Product Safety Commission

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Igloo recalled 1 million coolers made in the United States due to the potential of fingertip amputation or crushing. The Consumer Product Safety Commission issued a recall notice on Thursday for more than 1 million Igloo coolers made in for the 90-quart Flip & Tow rolling coolers, warning that the tow handles have the possibility to cause injury by pinching a user's fingertips against the cooler. Advertisement

Igloo said it is offering free replacement handles for the recalled coolers.

"With consumer safety as our top priority, we have voluntarily issued a recall on the [90-quart] Flip & Tow Rolling Cooler and have provided consumers with a proper course of action that includes free replacement handles," Igloo said, according to ABC News.

The commission said the coolers were sold in multiple body and lid combinations. The cooler tied to the recall was made before January 2024. Some of the body colors include tactical gray with a slate stonelid; and a white body with a white lid.

According to the commission, the company received 12 reports of injuries with the cooler, some included bone fractures, fingertip amputations, and lacerations. The commission said that users should contact Igloo immediately if they have the recalled item.