Las Vegas woman guilty of fraud for false COVID-19 tax credit claims

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Friday that Candies Goode-McCoy, of Las Vegas, has pleaded guilty of conspiring to defraud the United States with tens of millions of dollars in false COVID-19 employment tax credit claims. "In total, these claims sought refunds of over $98 million, of which the IRS paid approximately $33 million," the Justice Department said in a statement.

"McCoy personally received over $1.3 million in fraudulent refunds and was paid about $800,000 from those on whose behalf she filed fraudulent returns. McCoy knew that these returns were fraudulent."

The DOJ said McCoy filed "approximately 1,227 false tax returns for her businesses and others claiming these refundable credits."

McCoy used the money to buy luxury cars, to take vacations, for gambling and for other luxury goods, according to the DOJ.

The tax credits during the pandemic were sup[posed to go to small businesses to help them keep workers on their payrolls during the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic.

The credits were equal to the wages the businesses paid the employees during sick or family leave. Congress also authorized reduced employment taxes for businesses during the pandemic.

At sentencing scheduled for Feb. 23, McCoy faces a maximum of 10 years in prison plus monetary penalties and a period of supervised release.