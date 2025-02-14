Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 14, 2025 / 2:16 PM

Las Vegas woman guilty of fraud for false COVID-19 tax credit claims

By Doug Cunningham
The Justice Department said Friday that Candies Goode-McCoy, of Las Vegas, has pleaded guilty of conspiring to defraud the United States with tens of millions of dollars in false COVID-19 employment tax credit claims. Photo courtesy St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office/Wikimedia Commons
The Justice Department said Friday that Candies Goode-McCoy, of Las Vegas, has pleaded guilty of conspiring to defraud the United States with tens of millions of dollars in false COVID-19 employment tax credit claims. Photo courtesy St. Louis Circuit Attorney's Office/Wikimedia Commons

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Justice Department said Friday that Candies Goode-McCoy, of Las Vegas, has pleaded guilty of conspiring to defraud the United States with tens of millions of dollars in false COVID-19 employment tax credit claims.

"In total, these claims sought refunds of over $98 million, of which the IRS paid approximately $33 million," the Justice Department said in a statement.

Advertisement

"McCoy personally received over $1.3 million in fraudulent refunds and was paid about $800,000 from those on whose behalf she filed fraudulent returns. McCoy knew that these returns were fraudulent."

The DOJ said McCoy filed "approximately 1,227 false tax returns for her businesses and others claiming these refundable credits."

McCoy used the money to buy luxury cars, to take vacations, for gambling and for other luxury goods, according to the DOJ.

The tax credits during the pandemic were sup[posed to go to small businesses to help them keep workers on their payrolls during the economic turmoil caused by the pandemic.

The credits were equal to the wages the businesses paid the employees during sick or family leave. Congress also authorized reduced employment taxes for businesses during the pandemic.

Advertisement

At sentencing scheduled for Feb. 23, McCoy faces a maximum of 10 years in prison plus monetary penalties and a period of supervised release.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Issa Rae cuts ties with Kennedy Center after Trump becomes chairman
U.S. News // 24 minutes ago
Issa Rae cuts ties with Kennedy Center after Trump becomes chairman
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Singer and actress Isa Rae is the latest celebrity to cut ties with the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts after President Donald Trump took over as the venue's chairman.
7th U.S. prosecutor quits as DOJ seeks to drop charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams
U.S. News // 29 minutes ago
7th U.S. prosecutor quits as DOJ seeks to drop charges against NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- A seventh federal prosecutor resigned Friday after the Department of Justice ordered criminal corruption charges against New York Mayor Eric Adams dropped.
Bondi sues state of New York on failure to enforce federal immigration laws
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Bondi sues state of New York on failure to enforce federal immigration laws
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday announced the Department of Justice is suing the state of New York over immigration enforcement in her first news conference after taking over the agency six days ago.
California mudslides close part of Pacific Coast Highway, millions under flood watch
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
California mudslides close part of Pacific Coast Highway, millions under flood watch
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Flooding, mudslides and debris flows caused by the heaviest rain in Los Angeles and southern California in a year shut Pacific Coast Highway from approximately Santa Monica to the Malibu Pier.
Coast Guard announces seizure of cocaine worth $275 million
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Coast Guard announces seizure of cocaine worth $275 million
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The U.S. Coast Guard in San Diego said on Thursday that it offloaded more than 37,000 pounds of cocaine from nearly a dozen smuggling interdictions from December through February worth $275 million.
Louisiana ending promoting mass vaccines to restore 'public trust in health'
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Louisiana ending promoting mass vaccines to restore 'public trust in health'
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- With a goal of "restoring public trust in health," Louisiana will stop promoting mass vaccines, state officials confirmed in a statement.
JD Vance critical of European allies at Munich conference
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
JD Vance critical of European allies at Munich conference
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- U.S. Vice President JD Vance was critical of American allies while addressing attendees at the Munich Security Conference in Germany Friday.
Igloo recalls more than 1 million coolers due to threat of finger amputation, crushing
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Igloo recalls more than 1 million coolers due to threat of finger amputation, crushing
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- The Consumer Product Safety Commission announced a recall notice on Thursday for more than 1 million Igloo coolers made in the United States due to the potential of fingertip amputation or crushing.
Japan releases 210,000 tons of government rice from reserves
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Japan releases 210,000 tons of government rice from reserves
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Japan's government said Friday it will release up to 210,000 tons of rice from its stockpile in an effort to stabilize the supply in the market and counter-act rapidly rising rice prices.
Democrats demand answers as $400M Tesla armored vehicle contract on hold
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Democrats demand answers as $400M Tesla armored vehicle contract on hold
Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Sen. Richard Blumenthal is calling for a response from the U.S. State Department after reports surfaced about $400 million worth of contracts for armored vehicles produced by Tesla.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
Arizona, 13 other states file suit against Musk's DOGE, citing 'reckless' behavior
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
Two death row inmates convicted of murder executed
Two death row inmates convicted of murder executed
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing his bride while on honeymoon in Fiji
Man sentenced to life in prison for killing his bride while on honeymoon in Fiji
VA bans gay pride flags in offices, staff cubicles, parking lots, storage areas and more
VA bans gay pride flags in offices, staff cubicles, parking lots, storage areas and more
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement