Feb. 14, 2025 / 1:56 PM

California mudslides close part of Pacific Coast Highway, millions under flood watch

By Doug Cunningham
Flooding, mudslides and debris flows caused by the heaviest rain in Los Angeles and southern California in a year shut Pacific Coast Highway Thursday from approximately Santa Monica to the Malibu Pier. Pictured are beachside homes destroyed by four Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County along the Pacific Coast Highway on Jan. 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Flooding, mudslides and debris flows caused by the heaviest rain in Los Angeles and southern California in a year shut Pacific Coast Highway Thursday from approximately Santa Monica to the Malibu Pier. Pictured are beachside homes destroyed by four Southern California wildfires in Los Angeles County along the Pacific Coast Highway on Jan. 10. File Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI

Feb. 14 (UPI) -- Flooding, mudslides and debris flows caused by the heaviest rain in Los Angeles and southern California in a year shut Pacific Coast Highway from approximately Santa Monica to the Malibu Pier.

Thursday's evacuation orders and warnings remained in effect for the Los Angeles area through 2 p.m. local time Friday. Flood alerts ended Thursday evening.

Up to four million people were under flood watches throughout California on Friday.

The atmospheric river rainfall Thursday dropped the equivalent of more than nine months' worth of rain for Los Angeles.

Some homes and vehicles were buried under the mud. The Los Angeles Fire Department said a big debris flow put roughly 8 inches of mud across Mulholland Drive blocking the road.

The National Weather Service warned of life-threatening impacts due to debris flow.

According to NBC Los Angeles rainfall totals for a 48-hour period ending 5.a.m. local time Friday was 5.82 inches at the San Gabriel Dam, 3.85 inches in Sepulveda Canyon at Mulholland Drive, 2.87 inches in downtown L.A. and 3.12 inches near the Eaton Fire burn area at Mount Wilson.

Flash floods and mudslides were reported in the Eaton Fire burn area in the Hollywood Hills.

A Los Angeles Fire Department member's SUV was swept off PCH into the ocean by a mudslide, but he escaped unharmed. LAFD spokesperson Erik Scott said he was transported to a hospital but had only minor injuries.

The Thursday storm was the strongest of the season.

The heavy rain caused primarily localized flooding of streets but some slides and debris flows were substantial with more possible in coming days even if no more rain comes.

In hilly neighborhoods in the Sierra Madre significant mudslides hit cars and residents had to work hard to clear debris.

One resident in that area told KCAL/KCBS, "The debris flow, the mud ... I've never seen it like this."

According to the Weather Prediction Center, over 500 miles of the United States, including parts of Arkansas, most of Kentucky and parts of West Virginia are under flood risk for Saturday as the storm moves eastward.

Thousands of people were told to evacuate areas of Los Angeles on Thursday ahead of California's most powerful winter storm so far this season due to flash flood threats on land scarred by massive wildfires.

