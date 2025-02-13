1 of 3 | Sen. Tina Smith, D-Minn., exits a vote at the Capitol on Thursday after announcing she will not seek re-election in 2026. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Minnesota junior Sen. Tina Smith on Thursday announced she won't seek another term in office during the 2026 general election. Smith, 66, announced her pending retirement Thursday morning in a video post on X. Advertisement

"This job has been the honor of a lifetime," Smith said. "For the rest of my term, I'll work as hard as I can for Minnesotans and our country."

Smith said she is ready to spend more time with her family after "20 years of hard and rewarding work in the public sector."

Smith was appointed to replace former Sen. Al Franken after he resigned from office amid sexual misconduct allegations in 2018 and won a special election to serve the remainder of Franken's term. Smith also won her 2020 bid to retain the seat.

Smith and Sen. Amy Klobuchar made Minnesota the only state with two women representing it in the U.S. Senate.

Klobuchar on Thursday said it was a "privilege" to serve in the Senate with Smith, MPR News reported.

"I'm lucky enough to call her not only a colleague but a true friend," Klobuchar said in a prepared statement.

"Her quiet but effective governing style earned her the title of the 'velvet hammer,'" Klobuchar said. "While Tina and I will continue to work together for the next two years, our friendship and her legacy will last a lifetime."

Smith often focused her efforts to support aboriginal Americans, farmers and housing matters.

She also raised awareness of mental health issues and shared her struggles with depression.

Prior to becoming a senator, Smith was Minnesota's lieutenant governor under Gov. Mark Dayton and was a gubernatorial chief of staff, a mayoral adviser in Minneapolis and the director of Planned Parenthood of Minnesota.

Minnesota Governor Tim Walz is among potential candidates for Smith's seat, and Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan has announced her intent to run for the pending vacancy, the Minnesota Reformer reported.

Others considering a run for the seat include Reps. Ilhan Omar and Angie Craig.

Another Democrat, Sen. Gary Peters of Michigan, also has announced he won't seek re-election in 2026.