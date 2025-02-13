Facial recognition tech enables faster cruise ship disembarking in Puerto Rico

Passengers debarking from Royal Caribbean's Rhapsody of the Seas cruise ship in San Juan, Puerto Rico, can exit faster thanks to facial recognition technology. Photo by Royal Caribbean

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. Customs and Border Protection and Royal Caribbean have begun using facial recognition technology to enable passengers to leave cruise ships faster in Puerto Rico. The federal agency and popular cruise line began using the facial recognition technology on Feb. 2 as passengers debarked from the Royal Caribbean cruise ship Rhapsody of the Seas at the San Juan Seaport's Pier 4. Advertisement

"We believe that every aspect of the cruise experience should be seamless including the arrival process," said Roberto Vaquero, director of field operations for the CBP San Juan Field Office in a release.

"The successful launch of our biometric facial comparison tool marks a significant step forward in securing our nation's borders," Vaquero said.

The Rhapsody of the Seas was carrying 2,000 passengers when it reached its home port in San Juan. Those passengers debarked 30% faster than they would have without the facial recognition technology, according to the cruise line.

CBP said the facial recognition technology also helps thwart illegal immigration and other criminal activities that might endanger local communities.

"By streamlining the debarkation process for cruise passengers, we empower our CBP personnel to focus on enforcement and protecting our communities," Vaquero added. "The innovation enhances both efficiency and safety, reinforcing our commitment to national security."

The system uses biometric facial recognition technology to positively identify passengers and make it easier for them to exit the cruise ship.

Passengers pause at a camera-equipped kiosk that takes their individual photo and compares it to existing documents to verify each passenger's identity.

The process takes only a few seconds and improves security while making it easier for passengers to disembark.

People who don't want to have their photos taken can contact on-site CBP staff to verify their identities through other means.