Feb. 13, 2025 / 7:09 PM

Brooke Rollins confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture

By Mark Moran
President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins testifies at a Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry hearing in the Dirksen Senate office building in Washington, DC on January 23. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
1 of 2 | President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins testifies at a Senate Agriculture, Nutrition, and Forestry hearing in the Dirksen Senate office building in Washington, DC on January 23. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Senate Thursday confirmed Brooke Rollins to be the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. The vote, 72-28, fell largely along party lines, although some Democrats who initially supported her, voted against her final confirmation.

Rollins' confirmation has been at the forefront of Senate conversations since her nomination, amid President Donald Trump's imposition of tariffs on countries that ship agricultural products to the United States, including Mexico. Given the tariff talks, the Senate was under some pressure to vote on her confirmation quickly.

Sen. Peter Welch, D-Vt., voted in favor of Rollins, but said "a lot of Democrats" have voted against most of Trump's Cabinet nominees in response to the president following through on his campaign promise to slash the size of the federal workforce.

"There's a lot of outrage about Trump's unlawful conduct," Welch told Politico.

Rollins is not a newcomer to the Trump administration. She was a high level domestic policy adviser to the president in his first term. This time around, her role will be much more high profile. She will oversee a department with 100,000 employees and a budget of more than $200 billion.

She will also be in charge of the USDA's nutrition programs, rural development initiatives, safety net programs for farmers and the country's response to the avian flu outbreak.

Ag industry leaders were encouraged by her confirmation, citing her position on free trade and export policies.

"At a time when the American agricultural economy is facing immense problems, including rising input costs, global competition, and uncertain market conditions, Secretary Rollins' leadership will be critical in ensuring that U.S. farmers and ranchers remain competitive," Brian Kuehl, Executive Director of Farmers for Free Trade said in a statement.

"Trade is central to American agriculture, with exports accounting for a significant portion of farm revenue. With key partners like Canada, Mexico, and China purchasing half of all U.S. agricultural exports, it is imperative that we maintain and expand our access to these markets."

Other agriculture organizations were also supportive, including the National Farmers Union. President Rob Larew cited Rollins' rural Texas roots, her support for family farmers and ranchers and efforts to advance measures to require country-of-origin labeling for beef as reasons for the NFU's support.

Her critics have called her "deeply antagonistic" to people seeking federal assistance, and say she will make it harder for people in need to get help.

"We are facing a growing hunger crisis in our country, and we have strong reason to believe that Rollins would use this perch to make poverty and hardship significantly worse," said Abby Leibman, president and CEO of MAZON, a Jewish group devoted to fighting, when Rollins was nominated to the post.

Her supporters in the Senate, including W.V. Republican Jim Justice, praised her work ethic in a committee hearing prior to her advancing.

"She's stuck on on," Justice said during the hearing.

