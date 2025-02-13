Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 13, 2025 / 6:42 PM

Federal prosecutors resign after being told to drop NYC mayoral corruption case

By Mike Heuer
Acting Southern District of New York U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon and two other federal prosecutors resigned after being told to drop the federal case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams. Photo by the U.S. Department of Justice
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The acting U.S. attorney for the Southern District of New York and two others resigned after the Justice Department told them to drop the case against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.

Acting U.S. Attorney Danielle Sassoon announced her resignation on Thursday, NBC News, CNN and the New York Daily News reported. Two senior federal prosecutors also have resigned.

The federal prosecutors resigned after acting U.S. Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove on Monday ordered the federal prosecutors to end the corruption case against Adams due to its interference with his ability to address illegal immigration and violent crime.

Sasson on Wednesday wrote Attorney General Pam Bondi to express her concerns about being told to end the federal case.

"Adams' attorneys repeatedly urged what amounted to a quid pro quo, indicating that Adams would be in a position to assist with Department's enforcement priorities only if the indictment were dismissed," Sassoon said in the letter to Bondi, NBC News reported.

"Mr. Bove admonished a member of my team who took notes during that meeting and directed the collection of those notes at the meeting's conclusion," she added.

Adams' attorney Alex Spiro in a statement called the claim of a quid pro quo a "total lie" and said Adams offered nothing and the DOJ asked for nothing to drop the case.

The DOJ tried to transfer the case to its Public Integrity Section that oversees federal corruption cases against public officials, but two PIS prosecutors resigned after refusing to drop the case against Adams.

Those prosecutors are John Keller, who was the acting head of PIS, and Kevin Driscoll, who was the acting head of the PIS's criminal section.

Adams in 2024 pleaded not guilty to wire fraud and fraud charges filed by the DOJ after obtaining an indictment accusing Adams of illegal acts dating back to 2014, when he was the president of the Brooklyn Borough.

The DOJ accused Adams of accepting travel benefits from an official in Turkey in exchange for allegedly encouraging York City Fire Department officials to approve permits for a Turkish consular building that failed a fire safety inspection.

Adams has claimed the case against him was retaliation against him by the Biden administration for criticizing its handling of migrant arrivals in New York City.

Latest Headlines

Brooke Rollins confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
U.S. News // 14 minutes ago
Brooke Rollins confirmed as U.S. Secretary of Agriculture
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The Senate Thursday confirmed Brooke Rollins to be the U.S. Secretary of Agriculture. The vote, 72-28, fell largely along party lines, although some Democrats who initially supported her, voted against her.
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier collided with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea Wednesday night, according to a statement from the military.
Trump signs reciprocal tariffs order but delays imposing them
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Trump signs reciprocal tariffs order but delays imposing them
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an order Thursday announcing a new reciprocal tariffs policy that could be imposed in coming weeks or months.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sworn in as HHS secretary
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sworn in as HHS secretary
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- In a near party-line vote, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the Trump administration's Health and Human Services secretary on Thursday morning. He was sworn in later in the afternoon.
Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith says she won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith says she won't seek re-election
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Minnesota junior Senator Tina Smith on Thursday announced she won't seek another term in office during the 2026 general election.
Protests, DOGE opposition arise during confirmation hearing for education secretary
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Protests, DOGE opposition arise during confirmation hearing for education secretary
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- National Education Association teachers' union members and others often disrupted the Senate confirmation hearing of Education Department secretary nominee Linda McMahon on Thursday.
VA bans gay pride flags in offices, staff cubicles, parking lots, storage areas and more
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
VA bans gay pride flags in offices, staff cubicles, parking lots, storage areas and more
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- LGBTQ pride flags are banned at Veteran's Administration facilities, according to a Wednesday memo posted by VA Secretary Douglas Collins.
Despite recent launch success, Blue Origin says it's laying off 10% of workers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Despite recent launch success, Blue Origin says it's laying off 10% of workers
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos's space company Blue Origin announced on Thursday it will be laying off 10% of its staff less than a month after carrying out arguably its biggest success to date.
Snowstorm to snarl travel from Iowa and Minnesota to Maine and Massachusetts
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Snowstorm to snarl travel from Iowa and Minnesota to Maine and Massachusetts
There's yet another winter storm brewing. This one, centered on the weekend, will dump accumulating snow in at least 20 states east of the Rockies, forecasters say.
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
U.S. News // 23 hours ago
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. District Judge on Wednesday refused to block the Trump administration's deferred resignation program for federal employees after issuing two stays, the first legal victory for the Trump administration.
