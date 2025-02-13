Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 13, 2025 / 5:20 PM

Navy aircraft carrier collides with merchant vessel in Red Sea

By Mark Moran
The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman departs Naval Station Norfolk in 2018. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Waddell/U.S. Navy
1 of 3 | The Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Harry S. Truman departs Naval Station Norfolk in 2018. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Benjamin Waddell/U.S. Navy

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- A U.S. Navy aircraft carrier collided with a merchant vessel in the Mediterranean Sea Wednesday night, according to a statement from the military.

The Nimitz-class USS Harry S. Truman, a 100,000 ton aircraft carrier, was traveling near Port Said, Egypt, when it collided with the Besiktas-M, a 53,000 ton merchant ship, at 11:46 am local time, a statement from The Navy's sixth fleet said.

Advertisement

There were no injuries reported, nor did either ship report taking on any water, according to a social media post by Open Source Intelligence Monitor. The Harry S. Truman is capable of carrying as many as 5,000 sailors.

The Navy reported that the carrier's propulsion systems were not affected and were said to be in a safe and stable condition, ABC News reported.

The aircraft carrier is part of a mission that has been operating in the Red Sea since the middle of last December, dispatched to stop attacks launched by Houthis from Yemen on commercial vessels in the critical transportation waterway. The Houthis have claimed their attacks are in support of Hamas.

Advertisement

The Harry S. Truman is a high-profile super carrier and has been involved in a series of military activities in the Red Sea, including the first strike targeting Houthis in 2025.

Wednesday's collision with the merchant vessel remains under investigation, the Navy said.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump signs reciprocal tariffs order but delays imposing them
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump signs reciprocal tariffs order but delays imposing them
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an order Thursday announcing a new reciprocal tariffs policy that could be imposed in coming weeks or months.
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sworn in as HHS secretary
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Robert F. Kennedy Jr. sworn in as HHS secretary
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- In a near party-line vote, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the Trump administration's Health and Human Services secretary on Thursday morning. He was sworn in later in the afternoon.
Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith says she won't seek re-election
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Minnesota Democratic Sen. Tina Smith says she won't seek re-election
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Minnesota junior Senator Tina Smith on Thursday announced she won't seek another term in office during the 2026 general election.
Protests, DOGE opposition arise during confirmation hearing for education secretary
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Protests, DOGE opposition arise during confirmation hearing for education secretary
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- National Education Association teachers' union members and others often disrupted the Senate confirmation hearing of Education Department secretary nominee Linda McMahon on Thursday.
VA bans gay pride flags in offices, staff cubicles, parking lots, storage areas and more
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
VA bans gay pride flags in offices, staff cubicles, parking lots, storage areas and more
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- LGBTQ pride flags are banned at Veteran's Administration facilities, according to a Wednesday memo posted by VA Secretary Douglas Collins.
Despite recent launch success, Blue Origin says it's laying off 10% of workers
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Despite recent launch success, Blue Origin says it's laying off 10% of workers
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos's space company Blue Origin announced on Thursday it will be laying off 10% of its staff less than a month after carrying out arguably its biggest success to date.
Snowstorm to snarl travel from Iowa and Minnesota to Maine and Massachusetts
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Snowstorm to snarl travel from Iowa and Minnesota to Maine and Massachusetts
There's yet another winter storm brewing. This one, centered on the weekend, will dump accumulating snow in at least 20 states east of the Rockies, forecasters say.
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. District Judge on Wednesday refused to block the Trump administration's deferred resignation program for federal employees after issuing two stays, the first legal victory for the Trump administration.
Thousands of California residents ordered to evacuate in burn zones as heavy storm hits
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Thousands of California residents ordered to evacuate in burn zones as heavy storm hits
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Thousands of people have been told to evacuate areas of Los Angeles Friday as California's most powerful winter storm so far this season threatens to flash flood land scarred by massive wildfires.
PPI : U.S. wholesale inflation up more than expected in January at 0.4%
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
PPI : U.S. wholesale inflation up more than expected in January at 0.4%
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Wholesale Producer Price Index inflation in the United States rose 0.4% in January, according to a Thursday Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Unadjusted, PPI increased to 3.5% for the 12 months ended January 2025.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
Britain unveils 'firepower' package for Ukraine amid uncertainty over future of war
Britain unveils 'firepower' package for Ukraine amid uncertainty over future of war
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
Fabrics and crafts retailer Joann to close 500 stores amid bankruptcy
Fabrics and crafts retailer Joann to close 500 stores amid bankruptcy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement