Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 13, 2025 / 11:17 AM / Updated at 11:29 AM

President Donald Trump to announce reciprocal tariffs

By Doug Cunningham
President Donald Trump said in a social media post he will announce reciprocal tariffs Thursday afternoon. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI
President Donald Trump said in a social media post he will announce reciprocal tariffs Thursday afternoon. Photo by Jim Lo Scalzo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said in a social media post he will announce reciprocal tariffs Thursday afternoon.

In the social media post Trump said Thursday the tariffs will be announced at a 1 p.m. Thursday news conference.

Advertisement

"TODAY IS THE BIG ONE: RECIPROCAL TARIFFS!!!" Trump wrote on his Truth Social social media platform.

Trump has told reporters Sunday he intends to impose tariffs on all countries charging tariffs on U.S. goods.

Related

"Very simply it's if they charge us, we charge them," Trump said, although specific details on how much the tariffs will be and on which specific countries and goods remained unclear.

Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt said during a briefing Wednesday that the reciprocal tariffs are something that Trump "believes strongly in."

The planned announcement comes as Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi is seeking in his Thursday White House visit to avoid added tariffs and the trade war they could cause with the United States.

He will discuss cutting Indian tariffs on some American products in a bid to begin addressing the $45.7 billion U.S.-India trade deficit.

On Feb. 2, Trump acknowledged that the tariffs he's imposing along with the trade wars they are igniting could bring "some pain" for Americans, but he claimed the results will be "spectacular."

Advertisement

According to the National Retail Federation, the Trump tariffs will cost U.S. households up to an estimated $7,600 per year.

Tariffs against U.S. allies and major trading partners has created trade uncertainty as economists predict higher inflation from the new tariffs.

On Friday the University of Michigan Surveys of Consumers found U.S. consumer sentiment falling "in part due to a perception that it may be too late to avoid the negative impact of tariff policy."

Wednesday Japan formally requested exemption from the Trump 25% tariffs on steel and aluminum.

If the tariffs on Canada, Mexico and China Trump threatens to impose on March 1 go into effect the Petersen Institute for International Economics says it would cost the typical U.S. household over $1200 a year.

Latest Headlines

Senate approves Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Senate approves Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- In a near party-line vote, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the Trump administration's Health and Human Services secretary on Thursday morning.
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. District Judge on Wednesday refused to block the Trump administration's deferred resignation program for federal employees after issuing two stays, the first legal victory for the Trump administration.
Thousands of California residents ordered to evacuate in burn zones as heavy storm hits
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Thousands of California residents ordered to evacuate in burn zones as heavy storm hits
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Thousands of people have been told to evacuate areas of Los Angeles Friday as California's most powerful winter storm so far this season threatens to flash flood land scarred by massive wildfires.
PPI : U.S. wholesale inflation up more than expected in January at 0.4%
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
PPI : U.S. wholesale inflation up more than expected in January at 0.4%
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Wholesale Producer Price Index inflation in the United States rose 0.4% in January, according to a Thursday Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Unadjusted, PPI increased to 3.5% for the 12 months ended January 2025.
Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's plans to shut down parts of the government continue to expand, placing focus on the system of checks and balances.
Elon Musk says he will drop efforts to buy OpenAI if it stays nonprofit
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Elon Musk says he will drop efforts to buy OpenAI if it stays nonprofit
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- After claiming he led a group of investors to purchase OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Elon Musk said he would drop its bid if the artificial intelligence leader remained a nonprofit.
X reportedly to pay Trump $10 million for ban on social media site
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
X reportedly to pay Trump $10 million for ban on social media site
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The social media platform X reportedly will pay President Donald Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit over suspension of his account when it was called Twitter and not owned by Elon Musk.
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department documents show it is expected to purchase $400 million worth of armored vehicles from Tesla, the car manufacturer owned by President Donald Trump's key advisor Elon Musk.
OpenAI scraps release of o3, plans 'simplified' comprehensive GPT-5 model
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
OpenAI scraps release of o3, plans 'simplified' comprehensive GPT-5 model
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- OpenAI has canceled the release of its latest major artificial intelligence model, o3, in favor of a "simplified" comprehensive GPT-5 model, it said Wednesday.
Donald Trump named chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Donald Trump named chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The newly formed board of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts  elected President Donald Trump as its chairman after he removed the past members.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
Britain unveils 'firepower' package for Ukraine amid uncertainty over future of war
Britain unveils 'firepower' package for Ukraine amid uncertainty over future of war
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 9th time with 330-foot lava fountains
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 9th time with 330-foot lava fountains
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement