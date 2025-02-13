State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department documents show it is expected to purchase $400 million worth of armored vehicles from Tesla, the car manufacturer owned by President Donald Trump's key advisor Elon Musk.
The documents detail the procurement forecast for the State Department during the 2025 fiscal year. Though they do not specify which model of Tesla vehicle is to be purchased, the "Armored Tesla (Production Units)" specified in the document seems to suggest the stainless-steel plated Cybertruck, which Musk has advertised as being bulletproof.