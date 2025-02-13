Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 13, 2025 / 2:22 AM

State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show

By Darryl Coote
A dog walker pauses to take a picture of a Tesla Cybertruck parked in San Francisco in January 2024. The State Department is expected to purchase $400 million worth of Tesla vehicles this year. File Photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department documents show it is expected to purchase $400 million worth of armored vehicles from Tesla, the car manufacturer owned by President Donald Trump's key advisor Elon Musk.

The documents detail the procurement forecast for the State Department during the 2025 fiscal year. Though they do not specify which model of Tesla vehicle is to be purchased, the "Armored Tesla (Production Units)" specified in the document seems to suggest the stainless-steel plated Cybertruck, which Musk has advertised as being bulletproof.

The deal, first revealed by reports on Wednesday, is expected to raise already high ethical concerns surrounding Musk and his relationship to the Trump administration.

Musk, the world's richest man, spent nearly $300 million on Trump's election campaign. Since Trump's inauguration, he has been leading the Department of Government Efficiency and its mandate of slashing so-called wasteful spending from the federal government. He has vowed to cut $2 trillion from the U.S. budget.

Musk is already a major contractor with the U.S. government. According to USASpending.gov, his SpaceX launch vehicle service has received more than $3.3 billion in the last fiscal year and some $13 billion since 2020.

Trump has attempted to address concerns surrounding Musk and his involvement with the federal government.

Earlier this month, the president told reporters that Musk cannot do anything without his administration's permission. And then on Sunday, he told Fox News that his top advisor was "not gaining anything" from his government position.

X reportedly to pay Don Trump $10 million for ban on social media site
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
X reportedly to pay Don Trump $10 million for ban on social media site
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The social media platform X reportedly will pay President Donald Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit over suspension of his account when it was called Twitter and not owned by Elon Musk.
OpenAI scraps release of o3, plans 'simplified' comprehensive GPT-5 model
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
OpenAI scraps release of o3, plans 'simplified' comprehensive GPT-5 model
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- OpenAI has canceled the release of its latest major artificial intelligence model, o3, in favor of a "simplified" comprehensive GPT-5 model, it said Wednesday.
Donald Trump named chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Donald Trump named chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The newly formed board of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts  elected President Donald Trump as its chairman after he removed the past members.
Bondi sues state of New York on failure to enforce federal immigration laws
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Bondi sues state of New York on failure to enforce federal immigration laws
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday announced the Department of Justice is suing the state of New York over immigration enforcement in her first news conference after taking over the agency six days ago.
Air and Marine Operations intercepts immigrant-smuggling operation near Florida
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Air and Marine Operations intercepts immigrant-smuggling operation near Florida
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations intercepted a dozen immigrants and an alleged smuggler trying to illegally enter the United States Tuesday evening.
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump would like the U.S. Department of Education closed "immediately," he told reporters while in the Oval Office on Wednesday.
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. District Judge on Tuesday refused to block the Trump administration's deferred resignation program for federal employees after issuing two stays, the first legal victory for the Trump administration.
Fabrics and crafts retailer Joann to close 500 stores amid bankruptcy
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Fabrics and crafts retailer Joann to close 500 stores amid bankruptcy
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Sewing and crafts retailer Joann will close 500 of its 800 stores in the United States while undergoing bankruptcy restructuring.
DOJ charges 8 Venezuelan gang members with sex trafficking women in Tennessee
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
DOJ charges 8 Venezuelan gang members with sex trafficking women in Tennessee
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Eight Venezuelan gang members have been indicted in connection with sex trafficking women from South America to Tennessee, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Tulsi Gabbard sworn in as National Intelligence director
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Tulsi Gabbard sworn in as National Intelligence director
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi swore in Tulsi Gabbard as the director of National Intelligence within hours of the Senate confirming Gabbard's nomination earlier Wednesday.
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 9th time with 330-foot lava fountains
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 9th time with 330-foot lava fountains
North Korea condemns 'brutal and ruthless usurper' U.S. over Trump's Gaza takeover plan
North Korea condemns 'brutal and ruthless usurper' U.S. over Trump's Gaza takeover plan
Lawsuit asks court to stop OPM from sharing confidential information with DOGE
Lawsuit asks court to stop OPM from sharing confidential information with DOGE
Tulsi Gabbard sworn in as National Intelligence director
Tulsi Gabbard sworn in as National Intelligence director
