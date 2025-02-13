Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 13, 2025 / 10:16 AM

PPI : U.S. wholesale inflation up more than expected in January at 0.4%

By Doug Cunningham
Wholesale Producer Price Index inflation in the United States rose 0.4% in January, according to a Thursday Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Unadjusted, PPI increased to 3.5% for the 12 months ended January 2025. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI
Wholesale Producer Price Index inflation in the United States rose 0.4% in January, according to a Thursday Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Unadjusted, PPI increased to 3.5% for the 12 months ended January 2025. File photo by Terry Schmitt/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- U.S. wholesale prices rose by more than expected, according to a Thursday Bureau of Labor Statistics report.

The Producer Price Index rose 0.4% in January while unadjusted PPI increased to 3.5% for the 12 months ended January 2025.

Advertisement

Core PPI, which excludes food, energy and trade services were up 0.3% in January and 3.4% annually.

Dow Jones economists estimated that PPI and core PPI would both rise 0.3%.

"Over one-third of the January rise in the index for final demand services can be traced to prices for traveler accommodation services, which advanced 5.7%. The indexes for automobile retailing (partial); truck transportation of freight; food and alcohol retailing; apparel, jewelry, footwear, and accessories retailing; and bundled wired telecommunications access services also moved higher."

Wholesale goods prices were up 0.6% in January, with over half of the PPI inflation increase caused by a 1.7% hike in energy prices.

Diesel fuel prices were up 10.4% and that was a major factor in the overall goods price increase.

Chicken eggs, beef and veal were up while fresh and dry vegetable prices fell 22.3%, according to the BLS.

PPI for January is another data point indicating inflation ticking up, likely keeping the Federal Reserve from making any more interest rate cuts for now.

Advertisement

With Consumer Price Index annual inflation at 3%, expectations for any further interest rate cuts are pushed back to the second half of the year if they come at all in 2025.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's plans to shut down parts of the government continue to expand, placing focus on the system of checks and balances.
Elon Musk says he will drop efforts to buy OpenAI if it stays nonprofit
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Elon Musk says he will drop efforts to buy OpenAI if it stays nonprofit
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- After claiming he led a group of investors to purchase OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Elon Musk said he would drop its bid if the artificial intelligence leader remained a nonprofit.
X reportedly to pay Trump $10 million for ban on social media site
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
X reportedly to pay Trump $10 million for ban on social media site
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The social media platform X reportedly will pay President Donald Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit over suspension of his account when it was called Twitter and not owned by Elon Musk.
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- The U.S. State Department documents show it is expected to purchase $400 million worth of armored vehicles from Tesla, the car manufacturer owned by President Donald Trump's key advisor Elon Musk.
OpenAI scraps release of o3, plans 'simplified' comprehensive GPT-5 model
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
OpenAI scraps release of o3, plans 'simplified' comprehensive GPT-5 model
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- OpenAI has canceled the release of its latest major artificial intelligence model, o3, in favor of a "simplified" comprehensive GPT-5 model, it said Wednesday.
Donald Trump named chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Donald Trump named chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The newly formed board of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts  elected President Donald Trump as its chairman after he removed the past members.
Bondi sues state of New York on failure to enforce federal immigration laws
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Bondi sues state of New York on failure to enforce federal immigration laws
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday announced the Department of Justice is suing the state of New York over immigration enforcement in her first news conference after taking over the agency six days ago.
Air and Marine Operations intercepts immigrant-smuggling operation near Florida
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Air and Marine Operations intercepts immigrant-smuggling operation near Florida
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations intercepted a dozen immigrants and an alleged smuggler trying to illegally enter the United States Tuesday evening.
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump would like the U.S. Department of Education closed "immediately," he told reporters while in the Oval Office on Wednesday.
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. District Judge on Tuesday refused to block the Trump administration's deferred resignation program for federal employees after issuing two stays, the first legal victory for the Trump administration.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
Britain unveils 'firepower' package for Ukraine amid uncertainty over future of war
Britain unveils 'firepower' package for Ukraine amid uncertainty over future of war
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 9th time with 330-foot lava fountains
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 9th time with 330-foot lava fountains
Fabrics and crafts retailer Joann to close 500 stores amid bankruptcy
Fabrics and crafts retailer Joann to close 500 stores amid bankruptcy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement