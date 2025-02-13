Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 13, 2025 / 2:29 PM

VA bans gay pride flags in offices, staff cubicles, parking lots, storage areas and more

By Doug Cunningham
LGBTQ pride flags are banned at Veteran's Administration facilities, according to a Wednesday memo posted by VA Secretary Douglas Collins. Any depiction of the pride flag is banned including employee cubicles and at VA medical facilities. Demonstrators pictured near the Supreme Court during oral arguments in three cases on LGBTQ discrimination protections in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
LGBTQ pride flags are banned at Veteran's Administration facilities, according to a Wednesday memo posted by VA Secretary Douglas Collins. Any depiction of the pride flag is banned including employee cubicles and at VA medical facilities. Demonstrators pictured near the Supreme Court during oral arguments in three cases on LGBTQ discrimination protections in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday, Oct. 8, 2019. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- LGBTQ pride flags are banned at Veteran's Administration facilities, according to a Wednesday memo posted by VA Secretary Douglas Collins.

The memo said, "This guidance rescinds the Secretary's Flying The Flag During Pride Month Memorandum, dated May 24, 2024 ..."

Advertisement

The pride flag was the only flag singled out for banning found in the memo.

The ban includes "public displays" or "depictions of flags by VA employees including but not limited to individual offices, cubicles, government vehicles, office buildings, recreational areas, medical centers, storage rooms, kitchens and restrooms.

Related

According to the memo, the pride flag ban includes "all spaces or items in public or plain view outside of a VA facility."

According to the memo, "All veterans and VA beneficiaries will always be welcome at all VA facilities to receive the benefits and services they have earned under the law." However, the new rules don't address veterans seeking VA services while wearing gay-pride imagery.

Republican members of Congress were unsuccessful in recent years at prohibiting LGBTQ pride flags at VA locations, but Trump's VA has now barred the flags.

The memo does not ban pride flags at veteran's graves overseen by the National Cemetery Administration.

Advertisement

The memo outlines the flags that have been deemed acceptable. They include U.S. state and territories flags, military service flags, VA flags, official branded flags if U.S. agencies are presidentially appointed, Senate-confirmed flags, prisoner of war/missing in action flags, Senior Executive Service and Military Department-specific SES flags, ceremonial, command, unit, or branch flags and burial flags to honor a veteran or reservist.

Latest Headlines

Despite recent launch success, Blue Origin says it's laying off 10% of workers
U.S. News // 46 minutes ago
Despite recent launch success, Blue Origin says it's laying off 10% of workers
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Jeff Bezos's space company Blue Origin announced on Thursday it will be laying off 10% of its staff less than a month after carrying out arguably its biggest success to date.
Snowstorm to snarl travel from Iowa and Minnesota to Maine and Massachusetts
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Snowstorm to snarl travel from Iowa and Minnesota to Maine and Massachusetts
There's yet another winter storm brewing. This one, centered on the weekend, will dump accumulating snow in at least 20 states east of the Rockies, forecasters say.
Senate approves Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senate approves Robert F. Kennedy Jr. as HHS secretary
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- In a near party-line vote, Robert F. Kennedy Jr. was confirmed as the Trump administration's Health and Human Services secretary on Thursday morning.
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. District Judge on Wednesday refused to block the Trump administration's deferred resignation program for federal employees after issuing two stays, the first legal victory for the Trump administration.
Thousands of California residents ordered to evacuate in burn zones as heavy storm hits
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Thousands of California residents ordered to evacuate in burn zones as heavy storm hits
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Thousands of people have been told to evacuate areas of Los Angeles Friday as California's most powerful winter storm so far this season threatens to flash flood land scarred by massive wildfires.
President Donald Trump to announce reciprocal tariffs
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
President Donald Trump to announce reciprocal tariffs
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said in a social media post he will announce reciprocal tariffs Thursday afternoon.
PPI : U.S. wholesale inflation up more than expected in January at 0.4%
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
PPI : U.S. wholesale inflation up more than expected in January at 0.4%
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Wholesale Producer Price Index inflation in the United States rose 0.4% in January, according to a Thursday Bureau of Labor Statistics report. Unadjusted, PPI increased to 3.5% for the 12 months ended January 2025.
Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump USAID cuts create vacuums of food, medical care for vulnerable populations
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk's plans to shut down parts of the government continue to expand, placing focus on the system of checks and balances.
Elon Musk says he will drop efforts to buy OpenAI if it stays nonprofit
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Elon Musk says he will drop efforts to buy OpenAI if it stays nonprofit
Feb. 13 (UPI) -- After claiming he led a group of investors to purchase OpenAI, the creator of ChatGPT, Elon Musk said he would drop its bid if the artificial intelligence leader remained a nonprofit.
X reportedly to pay Trump $10 million for ban on social media site
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
X reportedly to pay Trump $10 million for ban on social media site
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The social media platform X reportedly will pay President Donald Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit over suspension of his account when it was called Twitter and not owned by Elon Musk.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
State Dept. expected to buy $400M in Tesla vehicles, documents show
Britain unveils 'firepower' package for Ukraine amid uncertainty over future of war
Britain unveils 'firepower' package for Ukraine amid uncertainty over future of war
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
Fabrics and crafts retailer Joann to close 500 stores amid bankruptcy
Fabrics and crafts retailer Joann to close 500 stores amid bankruptcy
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement