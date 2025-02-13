Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 13, 2025 / 11:52 AM

Thousands of California residents ordered to evacuate in burn zones as heavy storm hits

By Doug Cunningham
Thousands of people have been told to evacuate areas of Los Angeles Friday as California's most powerful winter storm so far this season threatens to flash flood land scarred by massive wildfires. Homes pictured were burned to the ground after the Palisades Fire destroyed beach homes in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI
Thousands of people have been told to evacuate areas of Los Angeles Friday as California's most powerful winter storm so far this season threatens to flash flood land scarred by massive wildfires. Homes pictured were burned to the ground after the Palisades Fire destroyed beach homes in the Pacific Palisades neighborhood of Los Angeles on Sunday, Jan. 19, 2025. Photo by Jim Ruymen/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 13 (UPI) -- Thousands of people were told to evacuate areas of Los Angeles Thursday as California's most powerful winter storm so far this season threatens to flash flood land scarred by massive wildfires.

Evacuation orders were in effect Thursday morning for portions of the Palisades, Sunset and Hurst fire zones as well as burn zones parts of the Sierra Madre affected by the Eaton Fire.

Evacuation warnings were in effect for parts of San Bernardino County affecting residents in th Bridge and Line fires burn zones as heavy rain was expected.

"Evacuation orders for specific addresses and evacuation warnings or several areas will be in effect from 7 a.m. PST Thursday to 2 p.m. PST Friday, due to high mudslide and debris flow risk. These areas are recently burned and especially susceptible to heavy rain." the Los Angeles Fire Departmentwrote in a warning Wednesday.

According to the National Weather Service, flash flooding risk is expected across the Los Angeles region with the highest risks "in and near recent burn scar areas in Southern California."

"Remember, if you're ordered to leave, you may be gone for several days. I cannot stand up here and tell you will be gone for 12 hours, 24 hours. We don't know. It depends on the weather and the post-weather events that will impact your specific neighborhood," Los Angeles County Sheriff Robert Luna warned during a Wednesday news conference.

Some schools in Malibu were closed Thursday as storm warnings closed some roads in the region.

The road closures included Malibu Canyon Road, Pacific Coast Highway and Topanga Canyon.

A voluntary evacuation warning went into effect Thursday morning for parts of the Airport Fire burn scar in Orange County.

Statewide preparations for the large storm include distribution of sandbags and clearing of storm drains.

According to NBC News, the operation is huge with 319,00 sandbags, over 240 fire engines and 400 personnel in eight counties.

Nearly 120 miles of flood barriers have been put up in an effort to mitigate flooding and stop or reduce or stop the expected runoff from burn scars into rivers and lakes.

