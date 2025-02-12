Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 12, 2025 / 3:02 AM

Lawsuit asks court to stop OPM from sharing confidential information with DOGE

By Darryl Coote
Elon Musk looks on as President Donald Trump gives remarks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
Elon Musk looks on as President Donald Trump gives remarks in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Current and former U.S. government workers, their unions and privacy advocates have filed a lawsuit asking the courts to stop the Trump administration from disclosing millions of Americans' information to Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.

Filed Tuesday, the lawsuit states that the Office of Personnel Management violated the Privacy Act by giving DOGE agents access to its systems and records, which contain highly sensitive personal and employment information of tens of millions of current and former federal employees, contractors and job applicants.

According to the court document, the Privacy Act of 1974 makes it illegal for the OPM to grant DOGE access of the information, as DOGE "lacks a lawful and legitimate need for such access."

"OPM Defendants' action granting DOGE Defendants full, continuing and ongoing access to OPM's systems and files for an unspecified period means that tens of millions of federal-government employees, retirees, contractors, job applicants and impacted family members and other third parties have no assurance that their information will receive the protection that federal law affords," the lawsuit states.

The lawsuit, filed by the Electronic Frontier Foundation, further argues that DOGE has exceeded the scope of its legal authority by accessing and controlling OPM's system.

Despite its name DOGE is not a federal department but a Temporary Organization that President Donald Trump formed via an executive order on his first day in office with the mandate to modernize "federal technology and software to maximize governmental efficiency and productivity."

Trump had campaigned on creating DOGE and named Musk, his largest campaign backer and the world's richest man, to lead the organization. He had vowed to cut $2 trillion from the U.S. budget.

However, in less than a month, DOGE has attracted much controversy and several lawsuits over its seemingly unhindered access to information supposed to be protected by the federal government and its dismantling of the U.S. Agency for International Development, an important soft power mechanism of the federal government.

The lawsuit announced Tuesday states at least since DOGE agents were given broad access to all personnel systems at OPM on Jan. 20, the day of Trump's inauguration.

It said DOGE agents have not received security clearance through the normal process and that at least one of them was previously fired from a private company for disclosing his employer's secrets -- all exacerbating concerns about unauthorized parties receiving access to OPM data.

"The Privacy Act strictly protects personal information from improper disclosure and misuse, including by barring disclosure to other agencies within the federal government and individuals who lack a lawful and legitimate need for it," the lawsuit states.

Similar lawsuits have already been filed against DOGE.

On Monday, the Electronic Privacy Information Center filed a lawsuit against the controversial Temporary Organization over its access to confidential information at the OPM and the Treasury.

And on Feb. 3, Public Citizen Litigation Group and State Democracy Defense Fund sued to stop the U.S. Treasury from sharing confidential information of millions of Americans with DOGE.

On Tuesday, Musk from the White House defended the work of DOGE, saying that the American people voted for reform when they elected Trump.

"We've already found billions of dollars of abuse, incompetence and corruption," he said.

Musk has yet to provide proof for his claims.

Latest Headlines

U.S., Australia and Britain sanction Zservers for supporting ransomware
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
U.S., Australia and Britain sanction Zservers for supporting ransomware
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The United States, Australia and Britain on Tuesday jointly sanctioned a Russia-based bulletproof hosting services provider over its support of LockBit ransomware attacks.
Released Russian prisoner Marc Fogel returns home; greets Trump at White House
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Released Russian prisoner Marc Fogel returns home; greets Trump at White House
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Russian officials have released jailed American teacher Marc Fogel, in what President Donald Trump called a deal that will see a second person being released by Russia on Wednesday.
Former UConn basketball player arrested after mother found shot, killed
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Former UConn basketball player arrested after mother found shot, killed
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A former University of Connecticut basketball player was arrested Tuesday in Florida after his mother was found shot to death, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
18-year-old who made hundreds of swatting calls gets 4 years
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
18-year-old who made hundreds of swatting calls gets 4 years
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Californian, who made hundreds of swatting calls against places of worship and education for profit and fun, was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said.
Siblings, ages 9 and 2, found dead in family van at Detroit casino parking lot
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Siblings, ages 9 and 2, found dead in family van at Detroit casino parking lot
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Two young children died of hypothermia Monday while inside a van parked at the Detroit Hollywood Casino parking lot despite their mother's efforts to obtain help from city services for homeless families.
Trump orders 'large-scale' cuts in federal workforce as Elon Musk defends DOGE
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Trump orders 'large-scale' cuts in federal workforce as Elon Musk defends DOGE
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Elon Musk joined Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday as the president signed an executive order to shrink the federal government. The latest order directs DOGE to drastically reduce staffing in federal agencies.
Federal workers, union members, supporters rally on Capitol Hill
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Federal workers, union members, supporters rally on Capitol Hill
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of members of the American Federation of Government Employees and their supporters gathered on Capital Hill Tuesday afternoon to "Rally to Save the Civil Service."
2 top CFPB officials resign after Trump, Musk target U.S. consumer protection agency
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
2 top CFPB officials resign after Trump, Musk target U.S. consumer protection agency
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Two top officials in the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau resigned Tuesday as the Trump administration takes aim the bureau and its employees.
Education Department urges NCAA to erase records set by transgender athletes
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Education Department urges NCAA to erase records set by transgender athletes
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education urged sports groups Tuesday to restore female athletes' records and awards that were "wrongfully erased" by biological males, who "unfairly competed" in women's sports.
D.C. midair crash update: Potomac River opens as salvage operations end early
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
D.C. midair crash update: Potomac River opens as salvage operations end early
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Potomac River is open again after federal recovery teams concluded their salvage operations following the deadly collision between a commercial airliner and a U.S. Army helicopter on Jan. 29.
