U.S. News
Feb. 12, 2025 / 4:55 PM

2 Navy pilots rescued after jet crashes into San Diego Bay

By Allen Cone
An F-18G Growler performs at The Great Florida Air Show in Melbourne, Fla., in 2021. On Wednesday, two Navy pilots were rescued after they ejected from their E/A-18 G Growler fighter jet that crashed into San Diego Bay, authorities said. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI
An F-18G Growler performs at The Great Florida Air Show in Melbourne, Fla., in 2021. On Wednesday, two Navy pilots were rescued after they ejected from their E/A-18 G Growler fighter jet that crashed into San Diego Bay, authorities said. File Photo by Joe Marino/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Two Navy pilots were rescued Wednesday morning after they ejected from their E/A-18 G Growler fighter jet that crashed into San Diego Bay, authorities said.

San Diego Fire Rescue said it responded at 10:17 a.m. local time and assigned 60 personnel to the scene.

They were rescued by a sport fishing charter after being in the water only for a minute, the U.S. Coast Guard said. They were taken to a U.S. Customs and Border Protection boat and then went to University of California San Diego Health in Hillcrest, where they initially were reported in stable condition, KGTV reported.

The two-seater jet, which specializes in electronic warfare, was based at Naval Air Station Whidbey Island in Washington state and was approaching Naval Air Station North Island in a test flight, USNI News reported. It is part of the Nimitz Carrier Strike Group.

The crash was east of the San Diego base on a rainy and misty morning

Justin Eaves, a vacationer, said he saw the jet crash into the bay after hearing it go over his motel near Shelter Island.

"It did a couple of maneuvers," Eaves told OnScene TV, according to the San Diego Union-Tribune. "You could hear it when it went over the motel and then it was kind of quiet and then it kicked up again.

"And all of a sudden, a few seconds later, I just saw the plane going straight down into the water," he said.

The plane didn't hit any buildings on Shelter Island.

"Thank God that nobody -- all this stuff right over here that plane could have hit," he said. "Luckily it didn't. [It was] very fortunate."

The first Growler test aircraft flew in August 2006. It is a variant in the F/A-18.

Border officials warn: Valentine's flowers might express true love, but some are risks for disease, pests
U.S. News // 58 minutes ago
Border officials warn: Valentine's flowers might express true love, but some are risks for disease, pests
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- As Valentine's Day nears, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are working to keep imported flowers free of pests or diseases, which could "jeopardize" the nation's agricultural and floral industry.
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
WASHINGTON, Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Following President Donald Trump's call for the United States to acquire Greenland, U.S. senators coalesced Wednesday around the need to increase American influence on the Arctic island.
Missouri's Republican attorney general sues Starbucks over DEI programs
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Missouri's Republican attorney general sues Starbucks over DEI programs
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Missouri's Republican Attorney General sued Starbucks Tuesday claiming the company's diversity, equity and inclusion hiring policies discriminate on the basis of race and sex. Starbucks denies the allegations.
RFK Jr. poised to be next HHS secretary after clearing key Senate panel vote
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
RFK Jr. poised to be next HHS secretary after clearing key Senate panel vote
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Robert F. Kennedy Jr. is one step closer to leading the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services with a confirmation vote likely on Thursday morning.
D.C. has snowiest winter in 6 years and more powder could be on the way
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
D.C. has snowiest winter in 6 years and more powder could be on the way
Two years ago, winter seemed nonexistent in Washington, D.C., with less than an inch of snow falling throughout the season. A much different story has unfolded this year.
Senate confirms Tulsi Gabbard as National Intelligence director
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Senate confirms Tulsi Gabbard as National Intelligence director
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Senate Republicans on Wednesday confirmed one of President Donald Trump's most controversial Cabinet nominees, Tulsi Gabbard, to become the nation's director of National Intelligence.
Inspectors general watchdogs sue over Trump firings, alleging they are illegal
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Inspectors general watchdogs sue over Trump firings, alleging they are illegal
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Eight federal inspectors general filed suit Wednesday alleging their firings by President Donald Trump were illegal. The suit alleges violation of federal law in the firings of the independent government watchdogs.
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 9th time with 330-foot lava fountains
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 9th time with 330-foot lava fountains
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano began spewing volcanic activity this week for its 9th time with no injuries or damage reported.
CPI: U.S. consumer prices rise 0.5% in January; egg prices spike 15.2%
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
CPI: U.S. consumer prices rise 0.5% in January; egg prices spike 15.2%
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer prices rose by more than expected in January, driven by a sharp increase in egg prices amid an outbreak of bird flu, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
Spirit rejects Frontier Airlines merger, opts for standalone plan to emerge from bankruptcy
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Spirit rejects Frontier Airlines merger, opts for standalone plan to emerge from bankruptcy
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines Tuesday rejected Frontier's most recent merger proposal, opting to proceed with its own standalone recapitalization without a merger instead. Spirit is currently in bankruptcy.
