Released Russian prisoner Marc Fogel returns home; greets Trump at White House

1 of 7 | U.S. President Donald Trump greets Mark Fogel, who was recently released from prison in Russia, in the Diplomatic Reception Room in Washington D.C., on Tuesday. Photo by Aaron SchwartzUPI | License Photo

During a press conference inside the White House, Trump would not comment on whether he spoke directly with President Vladimir Putin of Russia about Fogel, nor would he divulge the conditions of the deal that secured his release other than to say they were "very fair, very, very fair, very reasonable, not like deals you've seen over the years."

He added, however, that "somebody else is being released tomorrow that you'll know of."

Trump would not identify the person other than to say more would be revealed on Wednesday.

Fogel, 63, was an American teacher working in Russia when Russian customs agents found a half ounce of marijuana in his luggage in August 2021.

Fogel had a prescription for medical marijuana to ease pain without using opioids, but Russia does not recognize medical marijuana and bans all forms of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for smuggling marijuana by a Russian court, but was released after serving more than three years behind bars.

After entering the White House on Tuesday night, Fogel told reporters: "I feel like the luckiest man on Earth right now."

"I want you to know that I'm not a hero in this at all. President Trump is a hero. These men who came from the diplomatic service are heroes. The senators and representatives who passed legislation in my honor to get me home are the heroes. I'm in awe of what they all did."

Trump stated with this deal there is "goodwill" between the United States and Russia that could be "a big important part of getting the war over with Ukraine."

"I want to get the war ended," Trump said.

Fogel's arrival at the White House came hours after National Security Adviser Mike Waltz announced in a press release shared with UPI that Fogel was leaving Russia airspace.

"President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the president's advisers negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine," Waltz said.

"By tonight, Marc Fogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones, thanks to President Trump's leadership."

Fogel's family is "absolutely in celebration, major relief mode," his sister, Anne Fogel, told NPR.

Fogel's mother, Malphine Fogel, 95, is a Pennsylvania resident and spoke with Trump about Marc's incarceration in Russia shortly before Trump was shot during his July 13 rally in Butler, Pa.

"He told her then that he would get my brother out," Anne Fogel said. "I give him credit. He was true to his word."

The Fogel family thanked Trump for securing Marc's release in a statement shared with NPR.

"We are beyond grateful, relieved and overwhelmed that after more than three years of detention, our father, husband and son, Marc Fogel, is finally coming home," the statement read.

Russian officials agreed to release Fogel in what Waltz said is an "exchange" but did not say what Russia received in exchange for Fogel's release.

State Department officials passed over Fogel during prior prisoner swaps with Russia but last year determined he was being detained unjustly, which made his release more urgent.

Waltz said Fogel's release is a sign of good faith by Russia and could be tied to a potential peace deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for an end to the war in Ukraine and during his Senate confirmation hearing said Russia and Ukraine would have to make concessions to end the war that started nearly three years ago.