Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 12, 2025 / 11:53 PM

X reportedly to pay Don Trump $10 million for ban on social media site

By Allen Cone
A photo shows the new Twitter logo on July 24, 2023, following Elon Musk's announcement of a rebrand that replaces the iconic blue bird with the letter "X.". File photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI
A photo shows the new Twitter logo on July 24, 2023, following Elon Musk's announcement of a rebrand that replaces the iconic blue bird with the letter "X.". File photo by Ismael Mohamad/ UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The social media platform X reportedly will pay President Donald Trump $10 million to settle a lawsuit over suspension of his account in the wake of Capitol intrusion on Jan. 6, 2021, which was then called Twitter and not owned by Elon Musk.

The settlement was reported by several media outlets, including CBS News and The Wall Street Journal.

Advertisement

Late last month, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, paid $25 million to Trump to settle a 2021 lawsuit over its own suspension of his accounts following the Capitol attack.

His Facebook was reinstated in February 2023 after X did that in November 2022.

Related

Twitter banned Trump from the social media platform two days after the Capitol riots "due to the risk of further incitement of violence."

In July 2021, Trump sued Twitter, claiming the suspension violated his First Amendment right to free speech.

A U.S. District judge dismissed the lawsuit in May 2022. Trump's lawyers appealed that ruling and it was still pending.

Advertisement

About a month after Musk purchased Twitter in November 2022 for $44 billion, he reinstated Trump's account.

Musk now works for the government, heading up the Trump administration's Department of Government Efficiency.

He also spent spent $277 million on Trump's 2024 presidential campaign.

As a rival to X, Trump formed Truth Social on Feb. 21, 2022. The service is owned by Trump Media & Technology Group.

Truth Social brought in $1 million in revenue in the third quarter of 2024 and the company reported an operating loss of $23.7 million, according to a Securities and Exchange Commission filing.

There are 5.9 million Truth Social subscribers compared with 650 million for X.

As president Trump posts on Truth Social and less frequently on X.

People have been turning to Bluesky, which had more than 30 million users in February after the app debuted in February 2024.

Latest Headlines

OpenAI scraps release of o3, plans 'simplified' comprehensive GPT-5 model
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
OpenAI scraps release of o3, plans 'simplified' comprehensive GPT-5 model
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- OpenAI has canceled the release of its latest major artificial intelligence model, o3, in favor of a "simplified" comprehensive GPT-5 model, it said Wednesday.
Donald Trump named chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Donald Trump named chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- The newly formed board of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts  elected President Donald Trump as its chairman after he removed the past members.
Bondi sues state of New York on failure to enforce federal immigration laws
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Bondi sues state of New York on failure to enforce federal immigration laws
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday announced the Department of Justice is suing the state of New York over immigration enforcement in her first news conference after taking over the agency six days ago.
Air and Marine Operations intercepts immigrant-smuggling operation near Florida
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Air and Marine Operations intercepts immigrant-smuggling operation near Florida
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations intercepted a dozen immigrants and an alleged smuggler trying to illegally enter the United States Tuesday evening.
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump would like the U.S. Department of Education closed "immediately," he told reporters while in the Oval Office on Wednesday.
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. District Judge on Tuesday refused to block the Trump administration's deferred resignation program for federal employees after issuing two stays, the first legal victory for the Trump administration.
Fabrics and crafts retailer Joann to close 500 stores amid bankruptcy
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Fabrics and crafts retailer Joann to close 500 stores amid bankruptcy
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Sewing and crafts retailer Joann will close 500 of its 800 stores in the United States while undergoing bankruptcy restructuring.
DOJ charges 8 Venezuelan gang members with sex trafficking women in Tennessee
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
DOJ charges 8 Venezuelan gang members with sex trafficking women in Tennessee
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Eight Venezuelan gang members have been indicted in connection with sex trafficking women from South America to Tennessee, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Tulsi Gabbard sworn in as National Intelligence director
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
Tulsi Gabbard sworn in as National Intelligence director
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi swore in Tulsi Gabbard as the director of National Intelligence within hours of the Senate confirming Gabbard's nomination earlier Wednesday.
2 transgender teen athletes from N.H. take aim at Trump's anti-trans executive orders
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 transgender teen athletes from N.H. take aim at Trump's anti-trans executive orders
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Two transgender teens challenging a New Hampshire law banning trans people from playing in girls' sports will now expand it to include the Trump administration's recent anti-trans executive orders.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
Former UConn basketball player arrested after mother found shot, killed
Former UConn basketball player arrested after mother found shot, killed
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 9th time with 330-foot lava fountains
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 9th time with 330-foot lava fountains
North Korea condemns 'brutal and ruthless usurper' U.S. over Trump's Gaza takeover plan
North Korea condemns 'brutal and ruthless usurper' U.S. over Trump's Gaza takeover plan
Lawsuit asks court to stop OPM from sharing confidential information with DOGE
Lawsuit asks court to stop OPM from sharing confidential information with DOGE
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement