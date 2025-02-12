Trending
U.S. News
Feb. 12, 2025 / 11:15 PM

OpenAI scraps release of o3, plans 'simplified' comprehensive GPT-5 model

By Allen Cone
epa10631881 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law for an oversight hearing to examine the rules governing artificial intelligence (AI) in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC USA, 16 May 2023. Altman called on Congress to pass regulation to ensure safety standards for AI. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO
epa10631881 OpenAI CEO Sam Altman testifies before the Senate Judiciary Subcommittee on Privacy, Technology, and the Law for an oversight hearing to examine the rules governing artificial intelligence (AI) in the Dirksen Senate Office Building in Washington, DC USA, 16 May 2023. Altman called on Congress to pass regulation to ensure safety standards for AI. EPA-EFE/JIM LO SCALZO

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- OpenAI has canceled the release of its latest major artificial intelligence model, o3, in favor of a "simplified" comprehensive GPT-5 model, it said Wednesday, two days after a group announced a $97.4 billion bid to acquire the company that runs ChatGPT.

Artificial intelligence is used to understand and generate human-like text.

The company originally said in December that it aimed to release o3 early this year.

On Wednesday, CEO Sam Altman posted on X that the company's next major AI model has been scrapped.

OpenAI first plans to release GPT-4.5, a model code-named "Orion," in the next several weeks.

Then GPT-5 will be released.

"In both ChatGPT and our API, we will release GPT-5 as a system that integrates a lot of our technology, including o3," he posted on X. "We will no longer ship o3 as a standalone model."

API stands for Application Programming Interface.

Altman, who formed the company in 2015, noted the quick development of AI.

"We want AI to 'just work' for you; we realize how complicated our model and product offerings have gotten," he wrote. "We hate the model picker as much as you do and want to return to magic unified intelligence."

He said GPT-4.5 will be the company's last non-chain-of-thought model.

"After that, a top goal for us is to unify o-series models and GPT-series models by creating systems that can use all our tools, know when to think for a long time or not, and generally be useful for a very wide range of tasks," he wrote.

He noted additional features for GPT-5.

He wrote: "the free tier of ChatGPT will get unlimited chat access to GPT-5 at the standard intelligence setting (!!), subject to abuse thresholds."

Altman said Plus subscriber models will "run GPT-5 at a higher level of intelligence" with "voice, canvas, search, deep research and more."

OpenAI's changes are coming after Chinese startup DeepSeek unveiled a low-cost AI model last month.

Musk group's attempted takeover of OpenAI

A group of investors led by billionaire Elon Musk has set a May 10 deadline for the offer to be accepted or rejected.

In a four-page letter of intent, filed in a federal California court on Wednesday, the group expects to conduct a detailed review of OpenAI's "financial projections including as to the OpenAI For- Profit Entities, with a focus on the key drivers of revenue growth and EBITDA."

The $97.4 billion valuation was based on OpenAI's "historical financial results as well as projections for the Company available to Buyer to date," according to the letter.

It noted the final price will depend on negotiations and other terms.

In response Monday, Altman posted on Musk's social media platform X: "No thank you but we will buy twitter for $9.74 billion if you want."

Musk paid $44 billion for Twitter in October 2022 and renamed the social media platform X.

In 2015, Musk and Altman co-founded the startup OpenAI as a nonprofit company, but the relationship has cooled since Musk departed the firm in 2018. The ChatGPT tool debuted in November 2022.

