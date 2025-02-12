Donald Trump named chairman of the Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Grateful Dead members Bill Kreutzman, Bob Weir and Micky Hart attend the 47th Annual Kennedy Center Honors Red Carpet at the Kennedy Center in Washington, DC on Sunday, December 8, 2024. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Trump said the decision was unanimous though CNN reported there were abstentions and votes against the president.

Eighteen appointees by Democratic presidents were removed. In all there are 29 appointees by presidents.

New members include second lady Usha Vance; Trump aides Dan Scavino and Sergio Gor; chief of staff Susie Wiles; and Lutnick Allison, the wife of the nominated commerce secretary.

Board members are appointed to six-year terms.

Producer/screenwriter Shonda Rhimes said Wednesday she has resigned from the board, including serving as treasurer.

Also, Ben Folds announced that he was resigning as artistic adviser of the National Symphony Orchestra and Renee Fleming said that she was exiting as artistic adviser at large.

On Friday, Trump wrote on his Truth Social he was making changes for the Kennedy Center. And he attacked programming.

"Just last year, the Kennedy Center featured Drag Shows specifically targeting our youth -- THIS WILL STOP," Trump said on Truth Social. "The Kennedy Center is an American Jewel, and must reflect the brightest STARS on its stage from all across our Nation. For the Kennedy Center, THE BEST IS YET TO COME!"

On Monday, he told reporters: "I'm going to be chairman of it, and we're going to make sure that it's good and it's not going to be woke. There's no more woke in this country. "Woke has cost us a fortune and cost us our reputation, but the reputation is coming back very, very rapidly."

On Monday, he named Ric Grenell, who is a special envoy, to lead the Kennedy Center on a temporary basis.

The center's president, Deborah Rutter, confirmed Wednesday that she has officially departed her position.

"The goal of the Kennedy Center has been to live up to our namesake, serving as a beacon for the world and ensuring our work reflects America. I depart my position proud of all we accomplished to meet that ambition," she said.

"Much like our democracy itself, artistic expression must be nurtured, fostered, prioritized, and protected. It is not a passive endeavor; indeed, there is no clearer sign of American democracy at work than our artists, the work they produce, and audiences' unalienable right to actively participate," she added.

The Kennedy Center opened in 1971 in Washington.

The American Ballet Theatre is performing Wednesday through Sunday. Also scheduled is a Riverdance performance from March 4-16.

Trump did not attend the Kennedy Center's annual gala during his first term as some of the honorees said they would boycott the reception hosted at the White House.