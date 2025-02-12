Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 12, 2025 / 11:39 AM / Updated at 11:40 AM

Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 9th time with 330-foot lava fountains

By Chris Benson
A June 2018 handout by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava flow originating from Kilauea's Fissure 8 entering Kapoho Bay in Hawaii. That eruption of Kilauea was the largest in decades. Photo Provided By EPA-EFE/USGS
1 of 2 | A June 2018 handout by the United States Geological Survey (USGS) shows lava flow originating from Kilauea's Fissure 8 entering Kapoho Bay in Hawaii. That eruption of Kilauea was the largest in decades. Photo Provided By EPA-EFE/USGS

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Hawaii's Kilauea volcano began spewing volcanic activity this week for its 9th time with no injuries or damage reported.

On Tuesday, Kilauea began its 9th volcanic episode at approximately 10:16 a.m. HST, according to the U.S. Geological Survey.

Advertisement

One of the world's most active volcanoes, Kilauea has seen eruptions off-and-on for nearly two months since Dec. 23.

Meanwhile, lava fountains reached 16-200 feet high by early Wednesday morning, officials said. The USGS released a livestream of the ongoing activity.

Related

Its "episode 9" took place on the big Hawaii Island and was preceded by small, sporadic spatter fountains that began early Monday morning and increased in intensity overnight.

No current threat remains to residents or structures, according to officials.

A July 2018 eruption destroyed hundreds of homes and other buildings with only a small number of injuries when it began activity just a few months prior in May.

This fresh event occurred at Hawaii Volcanoes National Park within a closed area nearly 200 miles southeast of Honolulu.

Lava fountains from its north vent were estimated to be roughly 330 feet high by 10:45 a.m. HST and covered roughly a quarter of the Halema'uma'u crater floor. It saw a "slow effusion" of lava by 10:50 a.m. HST at its south vent.

Advertisement

The word Kilauea in the Hawaiian language means "spewing" or "much spreading."

Each volcanic episode of Halema'uma'u since December has lasted from 13 hours to 8 days. And each one was separated by pauses which lasted 24 hours to 12 days.

Kilauea erupted for its third time in September 2023, when fountains from the Halema'uma'u crater were estimated to be about 165 feet.

However, "high levels" of volcanic gas including primarily water vapor, carbon dioxide and sulfur dioxide were "the primary hazard of concern" for this new round, according to Hawaiian Volcano Observatory officials.

"Current hazards include volcanic gas emissions and windblown volcanic glass (Pele's Hair) that may impact Hawaii Volcanoes National Park and nearby communities," the U.S. Geological Survey's HVO wrote in a statement.

Kilauea erupted for its third time in September 2023 where fountains from the Halema'uma'u crater were estimated to be about 165 feet.

The "big island" of Hawaii saw two volcano eruptions simultaneously in November 2022 for the first time since 1984 when Kilauea and its neighboring Mauna Loa -- the largest active volcano in the world -- both erupted which saw Mauna Loa do so for the first time in 38 years.

Advertisement

Latest Headlines

CPI: U.S. consumer prices rise 0.5% in January; egg prices spike 15.2%
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
CPI: U.S. consumer prices rise 0.5% in January; egg prices spike 15.2%
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. consumer prices rose by more than expected in January, driven by a sharp increase in egg prices amid an outbreak of bird flu, the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics reported Wednesday.
Spirit rejects Frontier Airlines merger, opts for standalone plan to emerge from bankruptcy
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Spirit rejects Frontier Airlines merger, opts for standalone plan to emerge from bankruptcy
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Spirit Airlines Tuesday rejected Frontier's most recent merger proposal, opting to proceed with its own standalone recapitalization without a merger instead. Spirit is currently in bankruptcy.
Lawsuit asks court to stop OPM from sharing confidential information with DOGE
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Lawsuit asks court to stop OPM from sharing confidential information with DOGE
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A lawsuit filed Tuesday askes the courts to stop the Trump administration from disclosing millions of Americans' information Elon Musk and his Department of Government Efficiency.
U.S., Australia and Britain sanction Zservers for supporting ransomware
U.S. News // 1 day ago
U.S., Australia and Britain sanction Zservers for supporting ransomware
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The United States, Australia and Britain on Tuesday jointly sanctioned a Russia-based bulletproof hosting services provider over its support of LockBit ransomware attacks.
Released Russian prisoner Marc Fogel returns home; greets Trump at White House
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Released Russian prisoner Marc Fogel returns home; greets Trump at White House
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Russian officials have released jailed American teacher Marc Fogel, in what President Donald Trump called a deal that will see a second person being released by Russia on Wednesday.
Former UConn basketball player arrested after mother found shot, killed
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Former UConn basketball player arrested after mother found shot, killed
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A former University of Connecticut basketball player was arrested Tuesday in Florida after his mother was found shot to death, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office.
18-year-old who made hundreds of swatting calls gets 4 years
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
18-year-old who made hundreds of swatting calls gets 4 years
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Californian, who made hundreds of swatting calls against places of worship and education for profit and fun, was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said.
Siblings, ages 9 and 2, found dead in family van at Detroit casino parking lot
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Siblings, ages 9 and 2, found dead in family van at Detroit casino parking lot
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Two young children died of hypothermia Monday while inside a van parked at the Detroit Hollywood Casino parking lot despite their mother's efforts to obtain help from city services for homeless families.
Trump orders 'large-scale' cuts in federal workforce as Elon Musk defends DOGE
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Trump orders 'large-scale' cuts in federal workforce as Elon Musk defends DOGE
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Elon Musk joined Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday as the president signed an executive order to shrink the federal government. The latest order directs DOGE to drastically reduce staffing in federal agencies.
Federal workers, union members, supporters rally on Capitol Hill
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Federal workers, union members, supporters rally on Capitol Hill
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of members of the American Federation of Government Employees and their supporters gathered on Capital Hill Tuesday afternoon to "Rally to Save the Civil Service."
Advertisement

Trending Stories

King Abdullah to Trump: Jordan will accept 2K sick, displaced Palestinian kids
King Abdullah to Trump: Jordan will accept 2K sick, displaced Palestinian kids
Siblings, ages 9 and 2, found dead in family van at Detroit casino parking lot
Siblings, ages 9 and 2, found dead in family van at Detroit casino parking lot
Pope's call for compassion for immigrants prompts Trump adviser Homan retort
Pope's call for compassion for immigrants prompts Trump adviser Homan retort
18-year-old who made hundreds of swatting calls gets 4 years
18-year-old who made hundreds of swatting calls gets 4 years
Former UConn basketball player arrested after mother found shot, killed
Former UConn basketball player arrested after mother found shot, killed
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement