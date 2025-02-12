Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 12, 2025 / 9:16 PM

Bondi sues state of New York on failure to enforce federal immigration laws

By Allen Cone
Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a press conference on immigration enforcement at the Department of Justice Building in Washington, DC on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Bondi announced charges against the state of New York for failure to enforce federal immigration laws. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 3 | Attorney General Pam Bondi speaks during a press conference on immigration enforcement at the Department of Justice Building in Washington, DC on Wednesday, February 12, 2025. Bondi announced charges against the state of New York for failure to enforce federal immigration laws. Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi on Wednesday announced the Department of Justice is suing the state of New York over immigration enforcement in her first news conference after taking over the agency six days ago.

The lawsuit named Gov. Kathy Hochul, state Attorney General Letitia James and Mark Schroeder, the state's motor vehicles commissioner, as defendants.

Advertisement

"This is a new DOJ. We are taking steps to protect American citizens," she said with federal agents behind her. "As you know, we sued Illinois, and New York didn't listen ... you're next."

The lawsuit focuses on the state, rather than New York City, which has been taking most new arrivals.

Related

New York City Mayor Eric Adams was not named in the lawsuit. On Tuesday, the Justice Department directed prosecutors to drop their investigation into Adams for bribery and fraud charges. They argue the probe "has unduly restricted Mayor Adams' ability to devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime" in his city.

Advertisement

Bondi said: "We're hoping that in New York, that Mayor Adams is going to cooperate with us with the sanctuary cities and the illegal aliens."

Bondi said she wants states to "comply with federal law" and assist with immigration enforcement. The U.S. Supreme Court has ruled that it is the federal government's responsibility to enforce immigration law.

In a memo last week, she encouraged the department to pursue enforcement actions against sanctuary cities, counties or states that don't comply with the federal government's immigration enforcement.

Designated sanctuary areas limit or refuse to cooperate with the federal government's enforcement of immigration law. They protect immigrants from deportation and allow them to engage with law enforcement without fear of reprisal.

There are 13 sanctuary states, including New York and Illinois. In addition, there are sanctuary cities outside them, including Atlanta; Louisville, Ky.; Baltimore; and New Orleans as well as several designated counties.

None are in Texas or Arizona, which border Mexico. The other two border states, New Mexico and California, have sanctuary laws.

Last week, the Department of Justice filed charges against the state of Illinois and Chicago for similar reasons.

The DOJ is targeting New York's Department of Motor Vehicles' Green Light Law, which allows immigrants without legal status to obtain a driver's license. It does not include their immigration status and offers protections for immigrants from discrimination.

Advertisement

"If these great men and women pull over someone and don't have access to their background, they have no idea who they are dealing with, and it puts their lives on the line every single day," she told reporters.

More than 11 million undocumented immigrants are estimated to be living in the United States.

Appearing at the news conference was Tammy Nobles, the mother of a woman killed by an MS-13 gang member from El Salvador who was released by the Border Patrol in 2022. He was flown to Maryland and went on to kill Kayla Hamilton, 20, shortly after.

The case is not connected to New York.

Border czar Tom Homan hasn't set arrest or deportation goals, and wants to first concentrate on violent criminals. He is asking for more funding from Congress.

Since Trump took over as president on Jan. 20, 826 people daily have been arrested.

U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement is on track for 25,000 arrests in Trump's first 30 days. During Joe Biden's presidency, the monthly figure never reached 20,000.

In the third quarter of 2024, there were 68,000 deportations, which is a 69% increase from 2023, according to ICE.

Latest Headlines

Air and Marine Operations intercepts immigrant-smuggling operation near Florida
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Air and Marine Operations intercepts immigrant-smuggling operation near Florida
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- U.S. Customs and Border Protection's Air and Marine Operations intercepted a dozen immigrants and an alleged smuggler trying to illegally enter the United States Tuesday evening.
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump expresses desire to 'immediately' close the Department of Education
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump would like the U.S. Department of Education closed "immediately," he told reporters while in the Oval Office on Wednesday.
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Federal judge's order resumes buyout program of federal workers
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- A U.S. District Judge on Tuesday refused to block the Trump administration's deferred resignation program for federal employees after issuing two stays, the first legal victory for the Trump administration.
Fabrics and crafts retailer Joann to close 500 stores amid bankruptcy
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Fabrics and crafts retailer Joann to close 500 stores amid bankruptcy
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Sewing and crafts retailer Joann will close 500 of its 800 stores in the United States while undergoing bankruptcy restructuring.
DOJ charges 8 Venezuelan gang members with sex trafficking women in Tennessee
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
DOJ charges 8 Venezuelan gang members with sex trafficking women in Tennessee
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Eight Venezuelan gang members have been indicted in connection with sex trafficking women from South America to Tennessee, the U.S. Department of Justice said.
Tulsi Gabbard sworn in as National Intelligence director
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Tulsi Gabbard sworn in as National Intelligence director
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Attorney General Pam Bondi swore in Tulsi Gabbard as the director of National Intelligence within hours of the Senate confirming Gabbard's nomination earlier Wednesday.
2 transgender teen athletes from N.H. take aim at Trump's anti-trans executive orders
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
2 transgender teen athletes from N.H. take aim at Trump's anti-trans executive orders
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Two transgender teens challenging a New Hampshire law banning trans people from playing in girls' sports will now expand it to include the Trump administration's recent anti-trans executive orders.
2 Navy pilots rescued after jet crashes into San Diego Bay
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
2 Navy pilots rescued after jet crashes into San Diego Bay
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Two Navy pilots were rescued Wednesday morning after they ejected from their E/A-18 G Growler fighter jet that crashed into San Diego Bay, authorities said.
Border officials warn: Valentine's flowers might express true love, but some are risks for disease, pests
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Border officials warn: Valentine's flowers might express true love, but some are risks for disease, pests
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- As Valentine's Day nears, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are working to keep imported flowers free of pests or diseases, which could "jeopardize" the nation's agricultural and floral industry.
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
WASHINGTON, Feb. 12 (UPI) -- Following President Donald Trump's call for the United States to acquire Greenland, U.S. senators coalesced Wednesday around the need to increase American influence on the Arctic island.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
Senators debate Trump's plan to purchase Greenland
Siblings, ages 9 and 2, found dead in family van at Detroit casino parking lot
Siblings, ages 9 and 2, found dead in family van at Detroit casino parking lot
18-year-old who made hundreds of swatting calls gets 4 years
18-year-old who made hundreds of swatting calls gets 4 years
Former UConn basketball player arrested after mother found shot, killed
Former UConn basketball player arrested after mother found shot, killed
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 9th time with 330-foot lava fountains
Hawaii's Kilauea volcano erupts for 9th time with 330-foot lava fountains
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement