U.S. News
Feb. 12, 2025 / 3:57 PM

Border officials warn: Valentine's flowers might express true love, but some are risks for disease, pests

By Chris Benson
By February last year, CBP agents since Jan. 1 had inspected more than 1 billion cut flower shipments. A CBP official says such efforts to ensure the safety of imported plants is "vital to the economic well-being of our nation." File Photo (2023) by Bill Greenblatt/UPI
Feb. 12 (UPI) -- As Valentine's Day nears, U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials are working to keep imported flowers free of pests or diseases, which could "jeopardize" the nation's agricultural and floral industry.

"Our agriculture specialists are the first line of defense against invasive pests that can devastate our agriculture industry," Sidney Aki, field operations director for CBP's San Diego field office, wrote Wednesday in a release.

According to the agency, all flowers and plants must be declared upon arrival.

CBP officials are working at U.S. ports of entry to curtail the flow of chrysanthemums (often called simply mums) and the flowering genus Murraya paniculata (commonly known as orange jasmine) in an attempt to prevent the spread of certain fungi and disease-carrying pests.

Related

By February last year, CBP agents had inspected more than 1 billion cut flower shipments since the start of that year.

Such efforts to ensure the safety of imported plants are "vital to the economic well-being of our nation," Aki added Wednesday.

The agency suggests that travelers declare all agricultural items to a CBP officer upon U.S. arrival to avoid penalties, and travelers should not attempt to transport fruits, vegetables, or meats without first confirming if it's permitted. Raw eggs and poultry from Mexico, officials added, are not only prohibited but will be confiscated.

The border protection agency says in 2023 it inspected more than 352 million flower bouquets, 76 million roses and 75 million chrysanthemums.

The three top U.S. ports of entry for cut flowers are New York City, Miami and Otay Mesa in California, according to the CBP.

Meanwhile, roses, carnations and score of other flowers are generally permitted entry following inspection. But a bouquet containing prohibited flowers or greenery will be seized if declared by a traveler.

Notably, Mexican soil is prohibited and live plants require a permit for importation into the United States.

Chrysanthemums, a popular cut flower from Mexico, are prohibited due to current restrictions aimed at preventing the spread of fungi like "Chrysanthemum White Rust."

Caused by the Puccinia horiana fungus, CBP officials say it could severely affect the U.S. agricultural and floral industries if introduced.

In addition, some plants used in bouquets can harbor pests and diseases. Such is the case for murraya, which is known to be a host for the Asian citrus psyllid, which is a serious pest affecting citrus trees.

Online visitors may access CBP regulations for information on the U.S. import of agricultural products.

"If any part of a bouquet contains pests, the entire arrangement will be seized upon entry into the United States," according to federal officials.

