Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A former University of Connecticut basketball player was arrested Tuesday in Florida after his mother was found shot to death, according to the Jacksonville Sheriff's Office. Eric Cobb, 28, was taken into police custody after Erika Winford, 51, was found deceased and covered with a blanket and towels in the backyard of a home near Durkeeville, deputies said. Advertisement

Witnesses told investigators they heard someone screaming "He's going to kill me!" Other witnesses also reported hearing gunfire Sunday night.

While none of the witnesses called 911, a friend of Winford called police Monday after stopping by the house to find a large area of blood.

"Officers detained Cobb as he attempted to leave the home Tuesday. Following an interview, detectives arrested him. He is now in custody at the Duval County Jail," the sheriff's office said in a statement.

Cobb is a 6'9" former college basketball standout. He played at the University of South Carolina and three seasons between 2015 and 2019.

Cobb has been charged with second-degree murder. The Jacksonville Sheriff's Office vowed to "seek justice."

"Your JSO will work closely with the State Attorney's Office to seek justice for Ms. Winford's family in the wake of this tragic crime."

