Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 11, 2025 / 10:15 PM

18-year-old who made hundreds of swatting calls gets 4 years

By Darryl Coote
Alan Filion of Lancaster, Calif., seen here in his booking photo for January 2024, was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for making four swatting calls. Photo courtesy of Seminole County Sheriff's Office/Documents
Alan Filion of Lancaster, Calif., seen here in his booking photo for January 2024, was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday for making four swatting calls. Photo courtesy of Seminole County Sheriff's Office/Documents

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- An 18-year-old Californian, who made hundreds of swatting calls against places of worship and education for profit and fun, was sentenced to four years in prison on Tuesday, federal prosecutors said.

Alan Filion of Lancaster, Calif., was 17 when arrested in January 2024 in his home state on charges stemming from his threat to shoot up a Sanford, Fla., mosque. Claiming to be armed with an illegally obtained AR-15, a Glock pistol, pipe bombs and Molotov cocktails, he told an emergency response number in the city that he vowed to "kill everyone" he saw at the religious institute.

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors, in court documents, said between August 2022 and January 2024, Filion made more than 375 swatting, hoax or threat calls like the one he made to Sanford but throughout the United States.

Swatting involves a perpetrator making a false report of a violent crime with police or emergency services to prompt a law enforcement response to a particular location.

Related

Court documents state that "[o]n numerous occasions, Filion's swatting activities caused armed police responses to the supposed crime scenes."

Federal prosecutors said Filion used several Voice over Internet Protocol accounts and, in some cases, employed text-to-speech generators, among other actions, to obscure his identity.

Advertisement

He pleaded guilty in November to four federal charges, under the Federal Juvenile Justice & Delinquency Prevention Act, of making interstate threats in injure others.

In addition to the Sanford swatting incident, he plead guilty to three others -- one to a Washington high school in October 2022, a Historically Black College and University in Florida in May 2023 and to a Texas police department.

U.S. District Judge Carlos Mendoza for the Middle District of Florida handed down Filion's 48-month sentence on Wednesday, the Justice Department said in a statement.

CAIR, the United States' largest Muslim civil rights and advocacy organization, said in a statement that it welcomed the sentence Filion received and thanked law enforcement for bringing him to justice, though remarked that it is seeing "a rise in bias incident targeting minority communities nationwide, which must be addressed by elected officials and state and local leaders."

Latest Headlines

Released Russian prisoner Marc Fogel returns home; greets Trump at White House
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Released Russian prisoner Marc Fogel returns home; greets Trump at White House
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Russian officials have released jailed American teacher Marc Fogel, in what President Donald Trump called a deal that will see a second person being released by Russia on Wednesday.
Siblings, ages 9 and 2, found dead in family van at Detroit casino parking lot
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Siblings, ages 9 and 2, found dead in family van at Detroit casino parking lot
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Two young children died of hypothermia Monday while inside a van parked at the Detroit Hollywood Casino parking lot despite their mother's efforts to obtain help from city services for homeless families.
Trump orders 'large-scale' cuts in federal workforce as Elon Musk defends DOGE
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump orders 'large-scale' cuts in federal workforce as Elon Musk defends DOGE
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Elon Musk joined Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday as the president signed an executive order to shrink the federal government. The latest order directs DOGE to drastically reduce staffing in federal agencies.
Federal workers, union members, supporters rally on Capitol Hill
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Federal workers, union members, supporters rally on Capitol Hill
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of members of the American Federation of Government Employees and their supporters gathered on Capital Hill Tuesday afternoon to "Rally to Save the Civil Service."
2 top CFPB officials resign after Trump, Musk target U.S. consumer protection agency
U.S. News // 10 hours ago
2 top CFPB officials resign after Trump, Musk target U.S. consumer protection agency
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Two top officials in the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau resigned Tuesday as the Trump administration takes aim the bureau and its employees.
Education Department urges NCAA to erase records set by transgender athletes
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Education Department urges NCAA to erase records set by transgender athletes
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education urged sports groups Tuesday to restore female athletes' records and awards that were "wrongfully erased" by biological males, who "unfairly competed" in women's sports.
D.C. midair crash update: Potomac River opens as salvage operations end early
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
D.C. midair crash update: Potomac River opens as salvage operations end early
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Potomac River is open again after federal recovery teams concluded their salvage operations following the deadly collision between a commercial airliner and a U.S. Army helicopter on Jan. 29.
N.J. man arrested, charged with issuing threats, racial slurs on Miami-Newark flight
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
N.J. man arrested, charged with issuing threats, racial slurs on Miami-Newark flight
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man was arrested after he was accused of threatening passengers and crew and spewing racist comments on a fight from Miami to Newark.
Writer Salman Rushdie testifies in New York trial about his attempted murder in 2022
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Writer Salman Rushdie testifies in New York trial about his attempted murder in 2022
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Renowned British-Indian author Salman Rushdie testified Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of attempting to kill him in 2022 in New York.
Pope's call for compassion for immigrants prompts Trump adviser Homan retort
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
Pope's call for compassion for immigrants prompts Trump adviser Homan retort
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Trump administration "border czar" Tom Homan took exception to Pope Francis' criticism of U.S. immigration enforcement and mass deportations that are underway.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

In floor speech, Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiance, others of sexual abuse, rape
In floor speech, Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiance, others of sexual abuse, rape
King Abdullah to Trump: Jordan will accept 2K sick, displaced Palestinian kids
King Abdullah to Trump: Jordan will accept 2K sick, displaced Palestinian kids
Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
Trump signs executive order to stop gov't from buying paper straws
Trump signs executive order to stop gov't from buying paper straws
Pope's call for compassion for immigrants prompts Trump adviser Homan retort
Pope's call for compassion for immigrants prompts Trump adviser Homan retort
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement