Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 11, 2025 / 9:00 PM

Trump orders 'large-scale' cuts in federal workforce as Elon Musk defends DOGE

By Sheri Walsh
Elon Musk speaks to reporters and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC on Tuesday. They discussed USAID, DOGE and other topics as Trump signed an executive order, directing DOGE to drastically reduce staffing at federal agencies. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
1 of 5 | Elon Musk speaks to reporters and President Donald Trump in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington DC on Tuesday. They discussed USAID, DOGE and other topics as Trump signed an executive order, directing DOGE to drastically reduce staffing at federal agencies. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Elon Musk joined Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday and faced reporters as the president signed an executive order to "significantly" shrink the federal workforce.

Trump's latest order directs the Department of Government Efficiency, which is headed by Musk, to implement a "workforce optimization initiative" and drastically reduce staffing in federal agencies, while freezing hiring to only "essential positions."

Advertisement

"Agency heads shall promptly undertake preparations to initiate large-scale reductions in force, consistent with applicable law," the order reads, adding that "all offices that perform functions not mandated by statute or other law" should be prioritized in the cuts. The executive order does not apply to law enforcement, national security and immigration.

"It's not optional to reduce federal expenses, it's essential," said Musk, who was joined by his son X. "All our actions are fully public."

Advertisement

"The people voted for major government reform and that's what the people are going to get," Musk told reporters, as he defended DOGE's accountability. "That's what democracy is all about."

It was the first time the Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer and billionaire took questions from reporters since Trump began his second term. Musk has faced criticism from Democrats, who argue he was not elected.

"We've already found billions of dollars of abuse, incompetence and corruption," Trump countered in reference to DOGE's ongoing efforts to cut wasteful spending. Trump has tasked Musk and DOGE with eliminating $2 trillion from the federal budget.

To cut costs, Tuesday's order directs federal agencies to hire no more than one employee for every four workers who leave. And it directs the U.S. Office of Personnel Management to add new conduct rules for future hires, once Trump's federal hiring freeze expires, to include U.S. citizenship and federal tax filing requirements.

"What are the two ingredients that are really necessary in order to cut the budget deficit in half, from $2 trillion to $1 trillion?" Musk queried before answering, "It's really two things: competence and caring."

Last month, the Trump administration offered eight-month buyouts to nearly all 2.3 million federal employees if they chose not to return to in-person work and agreed to resign. Remote work policies enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic have remained in place for many federal workers.

Advertisement

"We have too many people. We have office spaces occupied by 4% -- nobody showing up to work because they were told not to," Trump said Tuesday.

To date, approximately 65,000 federal employees have accepted the buyout offer, which is currently on hold following a legal challenge by federal employees unions. A federal judge in Boston on Monday extended a temporary restraining order on the offer.

"I hope that the court system is going to allow us to do what we have to do," Trump said, adding that while he will abide by a court's ruling he will be prepared to appeal.

Since last month, Musk and his DOGE workers shut down the United States Agency for International Development and were blocked from accessing the Treasury Department's payment systems.

Musk told reporters DOGE's aim is to "rightsize" the government.

"There needs to be a lot of people working for the federal government, but not as many as currently."

Read More

Latest Headlines

Federal workers, union members, supporters rally on Capitol Hill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal workers, union members, supporters rally on Capitol Hill
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of members of the American Federation of Government Employees and their supporters gathered on Capital Hill Tuesday afternoon to "Rally to Save the Civil Service."
2 top CFPB officials resign after Trump, Musk target U.S. consumer protection agency
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 top CFPB officials resign after Trump, Musk target U.S. consumer protection agency
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Two top officials in the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau resigned Tuesday as the Trump administration takes aim the bureau and its employees.
Trump administration works deal with Russia for release of U.S. teacher Marc Fogel
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Trump administration works deal with Russia for release of U.S. teacher Marc Fogel
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Russian officials have released American teacher Marc Fogel after the Trump administration negotiated his release. He had served 3.5 years of a 14-year sentence for what Moscow had said was cannabis smuggling.
Education Department urges NCAA to erase records set by transgender athletes
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Education Department urges NCAA to erase records set by transgender athletes
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education urged sports groups Tuesday to restore female athletes' records and awards that were "wrongfully erased" by biological males, who "unfairly competed" in women's sports.
D.C. midair crash update: Potomac River opens as salvage operations end early
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
D.C. midair crash update: Potomac River opens as salvage operations end early
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Potomac River is open again after federal recovery teams concluded their salvage operations following the deadly collision between a commercial airliner and a U.S. Army helicopter on Jan. 29.
N.J. man arrested, charged with issuing threats, racial slurs on Miami-Newark flight
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.J. man arrested, charged with issuing threats, racial slurs on Miami-Newark flight
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man was arrested after he was accused of threatening passengers and crew and spewing racist comments on a fight from Miami to Newark.
Writer Salman Rushdie testifies in New York trial about his attempted murder in 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Writer Salman Rushdie testifies in New York trial about his attempted murder in 2022
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Renowned British-Indian author Salman Rushdie testified Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of attempting to kill him in 2022 in New York.
Pope's call for compassion for immigrants prompts Trump adviser Homan retort
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pope's call for compassion for immigrants prompts Trump adviser Homan retort
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Trump administration "border czar" Tom Homan took exception to Pope Francis' criticism of U.S. immigration enforcement and mass deportations that are underway.
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon pleads guilty to defrauding public, avoids jail time
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon pleads guilty to defrauding public, avoids jail time
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon entered guilty pleas to five counts connected with defrauding the public in an online fundraiser to avoid jail time in a plea deal on Tuesday.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell: 'No hurry' to adjust monetary policy
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell: 'No hurry' to adjust monetary policy
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is on Capitol Hill Tuesday for the first of two hearings he will testify in this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

VA Secretary Doug Collins to temporarily head 2 watchdog offices
VA Secretary Doug Collins to temporarily head 2 watchdog offices
In floor speech, Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiance, others of sexual abuse, rape
In floor speech, Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiance, others of sexual abuse, rape
Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
Shark attacks 2 American tourists in Bahamas
Shark attacks 2 American tourists in Bahamas
Trump signs executive order to stop gov't from buying paper straws
Trump signs executive order to stop gov't from buying paper straws
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement