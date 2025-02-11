Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 11, 2025 / 7:23 PM

Trump administration works deal with Russia for release of U.S. teacher Marc Fogel

He had been detained 3+ years on a 14-year cannabis sentence

By Mike Heuer

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Russian officials have released American teacher Marc Fogel after the Trump administration successfully negotiated his release. He had served 3.5 years of a 14-year sentence for what Moscow had said was cannabis smuggling.

Fogel, 63, was an American teacher working in Russia when Russian customs agents found a half ounce of marijuana in his luggage in August 2021.

Advertisement

Fogel had a prescription for medical marijuana to ease pain without using opioids, but Russia does not recognize medical marijuana and bans all forms of cannabis.

He was sentenced to 14 years imprisonment for smuggling marijuana by a Russian court.

"Today, President Donald J. Trump and his Special Envoy Steve Witkoff are able to announce that Mr. Witkoff is leaving Russian airspace with Marc Fogel, an American who was detained by Russia," National Security Adviser Mike Waltz said in a press release shared with UPI.

"President Trump, Steve Witkoff and the president's advisers negotiated an exchange that serves as a show of good faith from the Russians and a sign we are moving in the right direction to end the brutal and terrible war in Ukraine," Waltz said.

Advertisement

"By tonight, Marc Fogel will be on American soil and reunited with his family and loved ones, thanks to President Trump's leadership."

Fogel's family is "absolutely in celebration, major relief mode," his sister, Anne Fogel, told NPR.

Fogel's mother, Malphine Fogel, 95, is a Pennsylvania resident and spoke with Trump about Marc's incarceration in Russia shortly before Trump was shot during his July 13 rally in Butler, Pa.

"He told her then that he would get my brother out," Anne Fogel said. "I give him credit. He was true to his word."

The Fogel family thanked Trump for securing Marc's release in a statement shared with NPR.

"We are beyond grateful, relieved and overwhelmed that after more than three years of detention, our father, husband and son, Marc Fogel, is finally coming home," the statement read.

Russian officials agreed to release Fogel in what Waltz said is an "exchange" but did not say what Russia received in exchange for Fogel's release.

State Department officials passed over Fogel during prior prisoner swaps with Russia but last year determined he was being detained unjustly, which made his release more urgent.

Waltz said Fogel's release is a sign of good faith by Russia and could be tied to a potential peace deal to end the war between Russia and Ukraine.

Advertisement

Secretary of State Marco Rubio has called for an end to the war in Ukraine and during his Senate confirmation hearing said Russia and Ukraine would have to make concessions to end the war that started nearly three years ago.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Trump orders 'large-scale' cuts in federal workforce as Elon Musk defends DOGE
U.S. News // 6 minutes ago
Trump orders 'large-scale' cuts in federal workforce as Elon Musk defends DOGE
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Elon Musk joined Donald Trump in the Oval Office on Tuesday as the president signed an executive order to shrink the federal government. The latest order directs DOGE to drastically reduce staffing in federal agencies.
Federal workers, union members, supporters rally on Capitol Hill
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal workers, union members, supporters rally on Capitol Hill
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Hundreds of members of the American Federation of Government Employees and their supporters gathered on Capital Hill Tuesday afternoon to "Rally to Save the Civil Service."
2 top CFPB officials resign after Trump, Musk target U.S. consumer protection agency
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
2 top CFPB officials resign after Trump, Musk target U.S. consumer protection agency
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Two top officials in the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau resigned Tuesday as the Trump administration takes aim the bureau and its employees.
Education Department urges NCAA to erase records set by transgender athletes
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Education Department urges NCAA to erase records set by transgender athletes
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Department of Education urged sports groups Tuesday to restore female athletes' records and awards that were "wrongfully erased" by biological males, who "unfairly competed" in women's sports.
D.C. midair crash update: Potomac River opens as salvage operations end early
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
D.C. midair crash update: Potomac River opens as salvage operations end early
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The Potomac River is open again after federal recovery teams concluded their salvage operations following the deadly collision between a commercial airliner and a U.S. Army helicopter on Jan. 29.
N.J. man arrested, charged with issuing threats, racial slurs on Miami-Newark flight
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
N.J. man arrested, charged with issuing threats, racial slurs on Miami-Newark flight
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- A New Jersey man was arrested after he was accused of threatening passengers and crew and spewing racist comments on a fight from Miami to Newark.
Writer Salman Rushdie testifies in New York trial about his attempted murder in 2022
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Writer Salman Rushdie testifies in New York trial about his attempted murder in 2022
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Renowned British-Indian author Salman Rushdie testified Tuesday in the trial of the man accused of attempting to kill him in 2022 in New York.
Pope's call for compassion for immigrants prompts Trump adviser Homan retort
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Pope's call for compassion for immigrants prompts Trump adviser Homan retort
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Trump administration "border czar" Tom Homan took exception to Pope Francis' criticism of U.S. immigration enforcement and mass deportations that are underway.
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon pleads guilty to defrauding public, avoids jail time
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon pleads guilty to defrauding public, avoids jail time
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon entered guilty pleas to five counts connected with defrauding the public in an online fundraiser to avoid jail time in a plea deal on Tuesday.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell: 'No hurry' to adjust monetary policy
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell: 'No hurry' to adjust monetary policy
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is on Capitol Hill Tuesday for the first of two hearings he will testify in this week.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

VA Secretary Doug Collins to temporarily head 2 watchdog offices
VA Secretary Doug Collins to temporarily head 2 watchdog offices
In floor speech, Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiance, others of sexual abuse, rape
In floor speech, Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiance, others of sexual abuse, rape
Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
Shark attacks 2 American tourists in Bahamas
Shark attacks 2 American tourists in Bahamas
Trump signs executive order to stop gov't from buying paper straws
Trump signs executive order to stop gov't from buying paper straws
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement