Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland formally announced her candidacy for New Mexico's governor on Tuesday, attempting to become the first Native American to become governor of a state. With a campaign that is focusing on lowering the cost of residence, preventing crime, and improving schools, Haaland is seeking to replace current Democratic Gov. Michelle Lujan Grisham, who is term-limited. Advertisement

A member of the Pueblo of Laguna Tribe, Haaland has made history as the first Native American to serve as interior secretary and one of the first to serve in Congress.

The only Native American to serve higher than Haaland in the federal government was Charles Curtis, who was vice president under President Herbert Hoover. He was officially a member of the Kaw Tribe.

"Lowering costs, making rent and housing affordable, strengthening schools, and preventing crime so that you feel safe raising a family here. The solutions are there if we are fierce enough to choose them," Haaland said in her video.

Sen. Martin Heinrich, D-N.M., announced last month he would not enter the race and no Republican has announced their candidacy so far.

Haaland is the first former Biden cabinet member to announce their transition back into politics since the 2024 election.

Pete Buttigieg, the former Transportation Secretary, is said to be contemplating running for the Senate out of Michigan while Vice President Kamala Harris and Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra have both been mentioned as possible candidates for governor in California.