DOJ moves to dismiss case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams

New York City Mayor Eric Adams arrives at his State of the City address at the Apollo theater on January 9, 2025. On MOnday, the Justice Department moved for the bribery case against the mayor to be dismissed. Photo by Peter Foley/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has directed prosecutors to dismiss bribery and fraud charges against Eric Adams, stating the case interferes with the New York City mayor's ability to execute Trump administration immigration policies while suggesting it was a product of the Biden administration's alleged weaponization of the office. Acting Deputy Attorney General Emil Bove said in the memo -- obtained by both CNN and The New York Times -- that Attorney General Pam Bondi authorized the U.S. attorney's office for the Southern District of New York to drop the case. Advertisement

In the memo, Bove states the Justice Department reached its conclusion without assessing the strength of the evidence in the case. In its decision, however, it points the finger at former Attorney General Merrick Garland and the administration of former President Joe Biden.

Advertisement

Federal prosecutors charged Adams in late September with five counts of accepting bribes and campaign contributions from foreign nationals and a Turkish government official.

Bove, a member of President Donald Trump's former defense team, said the timing of the charges and actions by Garland's office to initiate the case "have threatened the integrity of the proceedings, including by increasing prejudicial pretrial publicity that risks impacting potential witnesses and the jury pool."

"It cannot be ignored that Mayor Adams criticized the prior Administration's immigration policies before the charges were filed," it said.

Bove also states that in support of its dismissal are two executive orders signed by Trump, including one titled Ending the Weaponization of the Federal Government. Trump frequently criticized the Biden administration for weaponizing the Justice Department has be was the subject of several prosecutions in connection to his efforts to overthrow the 2020 election and his retention of classified documents.

The memo also states the case has "also imporperly interfered" with Adam's 2025 mayoral re-election campaign, while restricting his ability to "devote full attention and resources to the illegal immigration and violent crime that escalated under the policies of the prior Administration."

"We are particularly concerned about the impact of the prosecution on Mayor Adams' ability to support critical, ongoing federal efforts 'to protect American people from the disastrous effects of unlawful mass migration and resettlement," it said, quoting a recent Trump executive order concerning the border.

Advertisement

The announcement comes as Trump, himself convicted felon on fraud charges over business dealings in New York, and Adams appear to have recently formed a relationship. Adams had a meeting with Trump prior to the New York real estate mogul's Jan. 20 inauguration, which the New York City mayor attended.

Adams has also said he would not publicly disagree with Trump on any policies, including the president's withdrawal of the United States from the Paris Accords, his pardons for Jan. 6 insurrectionists and his attempt to end birthright citizenship.

Adams' lawyer, Alex Spiro, said that with the Justice Department's move to dismiss, his client can "put this unfortunate and misguided prosecution behind him."

"The Department of Justice has reevaluated this case and determined it should not go forward," he said in a statement.

"The facts of the case are clear: the mayor never used his official position for personal benefit. Nor did he have any role in violating campaign finance laws."

The move to dismiss came under swift criticism from the New York Civil Liberties Union, which described it as "another example of the Trump administration hijacking the Justice Department for its own ends.

"The memo barely hides its political purpose and runs roughshod over any notion of independent justice and the rule of law," the statement said.

Advertisement

"By dismissing the charges without prejudice, the Trump administration retains the option to refile charges and keeps open a channel to exert political pressure. By giving ground to Trump's cruel immigration designs, Adams is betraying our communities."

Rep. Nydia Velazquez, D-N.Y., accused the Justice Department of setting a "dangerous precedent" and making "a mockery of our legal system" by dropping the charges."

"Instead of fighting for NYC, the Mayor has been cozying up to Trump. New Yorkers deserve better," she said in a statement.