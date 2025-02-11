Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 11, 2025 / 1:11 PM

2 top CFPB officials resign after Trump, Musk target U.S. consumer protection agency

By Chris Benson
Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, was appointed by President Donald Trump on Feb. 7 to lead the CFPB on an acting basis. Vought emailed CFPB staff instructing them to "cease all supervision and examination," including of financial firms, and stop all engagement with stakeholders. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI
Russell Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, was appointed by President Donald Trump on Feb. 7 to lead the CFPB on an acting basis. Vought emailed CFPB staff instructing them to "cease all supervision and examination," including of financial firms, and stop all engagement with stakeholders. Photo by Leigh Vogel/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Two top officials in the U.S. Consumer Financial Protection Bureau resigned Tuesday as the Trump administration ordered e, employees at the bureau to cease work.

Eric Halperin, the CFPB's assistant director for the office of enforcement, separately emailed staff along with Assistant Director for Supervision Policy Lorelei Salas to notify them of their resignations, according to CNBC, Politico and Bloomberg Law.

Advertisement

"As you know, we have been ordered to cease all work. I don't believe in these conditions I can effectively serve in my role, which is protecting American consumers," Halperin wrote in part. "Today I made the difficult decision to resign," he added.

Acting CFPB Director Russell Vought on Monday ordered the agency to halt its operations after roughly 1,700 federal workers received an email Sunday that its head office in Washington will be closed through Friday.

Related

Vought, the director of the Office of Management and Budget, was appointed by President Donald Trump on Feb. 7 to lead the bureau on an acting basis.

Vought emailed CFPB staff instructing them to "cease all supervision and examination," including of financial firms, and stop all engagement with stakeholders.

Advertisement

"The Bureau has been instructed to stand down," Salas wrote Tuesday. "I do not believe it is appropriate, nor lawful, to stop all supervisory activities and examinations, and I cannot longer (sic) serve as the Supervision Director."

The CFPB polices financial firms, and has claimed since its 2011 creation in the wake of the financial crisis, to of returned more than $20 billion to U.S. consumers.

Salas previously served more than four years as commissioner of New York City's Department of Consumer and Worker Protection.

"I know you are concerned about your futures, the future of the bureau, and more importantly, the impact these sweeping changes will have on everyday consumers," she added

"The ways in which you protect the American consumer cannot be captured in just a few sentences, and too many are unaware of the work you do behind the scenes."

Halperin, a former Justice Department fair lending official prior to joining the CFPB, was executive director of the Washington-based legal defense nonprofit group Civil Rights Corps.

"As I've said to you in the past, the road to justice for consumers is long, progress is not always linear, and success requires many hands," he said. "Your work has made an incredible difference in people's lives."

Advertisement

The agency's shuttering came after staffers of Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency visited the CFPB's office Friday.

Musk, the world's richest man with billions in government contracts, is seeking to transition his social media platform X into a payment processing platform in a partnership with Visa which would be under a CFPB microscope.

He later wrote "CPFB RIP" in a post on X accompanied by a gravestone emoji.

Latest Headlines

Pope's call for compassion for immigrants prompts Trump adviser Homan retort
U.S. News // 23 minutes ago
Pope's call for compassion for immigrants prompts Trump adviser Homan retort
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Trump administration "border czar" Tom Homan took exception to Pope Francis' criticism of U.S. immigration enforcement and mass deportations that are underway.
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon pleads guilty to defrauding public, avoids jail time
U.S. News // 45 minutes ago
Ex-Trump adviser Steve Bannon pleads guilty to defrauding public, avoids jail time
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Former Donald Trump adviser Steve Bannon entered guilty pleas to five counts connected with defrauding the public in an online fundraiser to avoid jail time in a plea deal on Tuesday.
Fed Chair Jerome Powell: 'No hurry' to adjust monetary policy
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Fed Chair Jerome Powell: 'No hurry' to adjust monetary policy
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell is on Capitol Hill Tuesday for the first of two hearings he will testify in this week.
Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announces New Mexico governor bid
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland announces New Mexico governor bid
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Former Interior Secretary Deb Haaland formerly announced her candidacy for New Mexico's governor on Tuesday, attempting to become the first Native American to become governor of a state.
U.S., Australia and Britain sanction Zservers for supporting ransomware
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
U.S., Australia and Britain sanction Zservers for supporting ransomware
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Treasury Department on Tuesday announced a joint effort with Britain and Australia to sanction a Russian-based Internet hosting provider for supporting ransomware operations.
VA Secretary Doug Collins to temporarily head 2 watchdog offices
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
VA Secretary Doug Collins to temporarily head 2 watchdog offices
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins as the interim leader of two watchdog offices after firing their leaders.
DOJ moves to dismiss case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
DOJ moves to dismiss case against NYC Mayor Eric Adams
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- The U.S. Justice Department has directed prosecutors to dismiss bribery and fraud charges against New York City Mayor Eric Adams.
In floor speech, Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiance, others of sexual abuse, rape
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
In floor speech, Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiance, others of sexual abuse, rape
Feb. 11 (UPI) -- Rep. Nancy Mace of South Carolina on Monday night accused her ex-fiance and three other men of sexually abusing and exploiting women and underage girls for more than a decade, stating she was one of their victims.
Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
U.S. News // 15 hours ago
Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday signed an order to rename Fort Liberty in North Carolina back to its original Fort Bragg. But this time Bragg will honor a World War II hero instead of a Confederate general.
Trump signs executive order to stop gov't from buying paper straws
U.S. News // 16 hours ago
Trump signs executive order to stop gov't from buying paper straws
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday directing the federal government, the largest purchaser of goods and services in the country, to stop purchasing paper straws.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

VA Secretary Doug Collins to temporarily head 2 watchdog offices
VA Secretary Doug Collins to temporarily head 2 watchdog offices
In floor speech, Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiance, others of sexual abuse, rape
In floor speech, Rep. Nancy Mace accuses ex-fiance, others of sexual abuse, rape
Shark attacks 2 American tourists in Bahamas
Shark attacks 2 American tourists in Bahamas
Trump signs executive order to stop gov't from buying paper straws
Trump signs executive order to stop gov't from buying paper straws
Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement