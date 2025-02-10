Texas urges Trump administration to locate remains of WWII, Korean War veteran

World War II and Korean War Veteran Lieutenant Colonel George Davis, Jr. was shot down and killed on Feb. 10, 1952. Exactly 73 years after his death on Monday, the Texas Land Commissioner urged the Trump administration to help locate and bring his remains back to the United States. Photo courtesy of the National Museum of the United States Air Force

"I remain determined to help bring him home to rest in Lubbock where his family resides and uphold Texas' legacy of exceptional veteran care," Buckingham added. "After 73 long years, Col. Davis and his family must be reunited."

The state is planning to open its fifth Texas State Veterans Cemetery this year in Lubbock. The Texas General Land Office is hoping to commemorate the grand opening of the cemetery with a special interment ceremony for Davis.

"The return of his remains 73 years after being shot down near the Manchurian border would bring much-needed closure to his family and provide a dignified and honorable resting place worthy of his service," Buckingham wrote in the letter.

Davis flew 266 combat missions during World War II and was awarded numerous medals, including the Silver Star, two Distinguished Flying Crosses and nine Air Medals, for acts of heroism.

During the Korean War, Davis was shot down on Feb. 10, 1952, south of the Yalu River while defending a group of F-84 Thunderjets over North Korea. He was declared missing in action and presumed dead. The United States posthumously awarded him the Congressional Medal of Honor and promoted him to lieutenant colonel in 1953.

While the location of Davis' remains is still unknown, there are reports the Chinese military recovered his body without returning his remains to the United States. There are also reports that Davis' dog tag and remains could be on display in a Korean War Museum in Mainland China, according to Buckingham.

"These rumors are extremely problematic, and if true, the flagrant disrespect shown to Colonel Davis is unacceptable. I'm calling on the United States to use all diplomatic means to demand the Chinese government permit United States investigators to explore the validity of these claims immediately," Buckingham wrote.

"Please help the loved ones of Lieutenant Colonel Davis finally find closure and allow us to provide him a dignified final resting place where the free men and women of our country can pay their respects to a hero who defended the freedoms we hold dear."

