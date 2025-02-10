Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 6:35 PM

Federal judge extends pause on Trump's bid to slash federal workforce

By Sheri Walsh
A federal judge extended a restraining order Monday on the Trump administration's deadline for more than 2 million federal employees to accept a government buyout or return to in-person work. The plan, which offers an eight-month deferred resignation with "all pay and benefits," was initially paused Thursday. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI
1 of 2 | A federal judge extended a restraining order Monday on the Trump administration's deadline for more than 2 million federal employees to accept a government buyout or return to in-person work. The plan, which offers an eight-month deferred resignation with "all pay and benefits," was initially paused Thursday. Photo by Aaron Schwartz/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge extended a restraining order Monday on the Trump administration's deadline for more than 2 million federal employees to accept a government buyout offer or return to in-person work.

U.S. District Judge George O'Toole issued the temporary restraining order in Boston, with no timeline for a ruling on a preliminary injunction, saying only "until I respond to the issues presented." The judge first paused the so-called deferred resignation plan on Thursday.

Advertisement

"I enjoined the defendants from taking any action to implement the so-called 'Fork Directive' pending the completion of briefing and oral argument on the issues," Judge O'Toole said Monday in his ruling. "I believe that's as far as I want to go today."

The Trump administration offered the eight-month deferred resignation to federal civilian employees nearly two weeks ago in an email with the subject line "Fork in the Road." Remote work policies enacted during the COVID-19 pandemic had remained in place for many federal workers. Those who chose not to return to the office would receive full pay and benefits through September, provided they resigned by Feb. 6.

Advertisement

"The president required that employees return to in-person work, restored accountability for employees who have policy-making authority, restored accountability for senior career executives and reformed the federal hiring process to focus on merit," the memo from the U.S. Office of Personnel Management stated.

Employees would "retain all pay and benefits regardless of your daily workload and will be exempted from all applicable in-person work requirements until Sept. 30, 2025," the memo added.

Military service members, postal workers, immigration officials and select workers in national security roles were exempt from the offer.

As of Friday, approximately 65,000 federal employees had signed up for the program as the Department of Government Efficiency -- headed by Tesla and SpaceX chief executive officer Elon Musk -- works to shrink the federal workforce.

Three labor unions requested the restraining order to suspend the deferred resignation deadline. The American Federation of Government Employees, the National Association of Government Employees and the American Federation of State, County and Municipal Employees argued the U.S. Office of Personnel Management violated the Administrative Procedure Act, which requires a legal basis for the buyout and assurances that the government will pay.

Advertisement

The unions also argue the buyout offer promises payments through September, while the continuing resolution to fund the government expires in March.

"They failed to consider the continued functioning of government," lawyer Elena Goldstein said, as the legal team for the federal government fired back in Monday's hearing.

"Nothing about the voluntary resignation changes anything about the federal government's financial obligations. It just changes what employees are expected to do or not do during their period of employment," countered DOJ attorney Eric Hamilton, who called the resignation offer a "humane off-ramp."

During the hearing, Goldstein also pointed to worker chaos. She called the last two weeks "confusion that has rained for millions of career civil servants. This is a program of unprecedented magnitude that raises questions about the rationality of OPM's decision-making."

In response, the Department of Justice called the plaintiff's argument "legally incoherent and at odds with their theory of the case," adding that further delaying the buyout would cause even "more uncertainty" for federal workers.

"President Trump campaigned on a promise to reform the federal workforce," Hamilton said, as he outlined Trump's return-to-office executive order. "We understand these announcements may have come as a disappointment for some in the federal workforce."

Advertisement

Read More

Latest Headlines

Vance makes first overseas trip to attend global AI Action Summit in Paris
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Vance makes first overseas trip to attend global AI Action Summit in Paris
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance traveled to Paris on Monday to attend a global AI Action summit on his first trip overseas since taking office last month.
Musk leads group in bid to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Musk leads group in bid to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Investors led by Elon Musk have offered $97.4 billion to take over OpenAI, the artificial intelligence maker of ChatGPT that uses artificial intelligence to understand and generate human-like text.
Texas urges Trump administration to locate remains of WWII, Korean War veteran
U.S. News // 56 minutes ago
Texas urges Trump administration to locate remains of WWII, Korean War veteran
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Exactly 73 years after World War II and Korean War Veteran Lt. Col. George Davis Jr. was shot down and killed, Texas asked the Trump administration Monday to help locate and bring his remains back to the United States.
Man pleads guilty in hacking of SEC social media account, boosting bitcoin value
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Man pleads guilty in hacking of SEC social media account, boosting bitcoin value
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- An Alabama man on Monday pleaded guilty to hacking into the Securities and Exchange Committee's social media account and posting a false message in January 2024.
Hegseth implements Trump's ban on transgender recruits, gender-affirming medical care
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hegseth implements Trump's ban on transgender recruits, gender-affirming medical care
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered an immediate pause on gender-affirming medical care for all active-duty service members and said the military will no longer accept transgender recruits with gender dysphoria.
Trump DEI crackdown briefly leads to removal of websites devoted to women's military service
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump DEI crackdown briefly leads to removal of websites devoted to women's military service
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's DEI crackdown throughout the federal government has continued to affect the U.S. military. On Monday, websites highlighting the history of women soldiers were removed by multiple departments.
Don't let spark of love turn into power-grid meltdown, utilities warn before Valentine's Day
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Don't let spark of love turn into power-grid meltdown, utilities warn before Valentine's Day
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Electric companies have a warning for those celebrating Valentine's Day on Friday: helium-filled foil balloons can cause power outages.
Senate Democrats unveil web portal for whistleblowers in federal government
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate Democrats unveil web portal for whistleblowers in federal government
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Monday launched a web portal for federal workers to report any misconduct within the Trump administration.
Trump: Palestinians will have 'no right' to return to Gaza
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump: Palestinians will have 'no right' to return to Gaza
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday doubled down on a statement last week about "owning" the Gaza Strip, taking a step forward in an interview saying that Palestinians would have no right to return to their homes.
Ohio governor nominates former Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel for lieutenant governor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ohio governor nominates former Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel for lieutenant governor
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday nominated Jim Tressel to be his next lieutenant governor. The former football coach guided Ohio State University to a national championship 22 years ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Two people charged in connection with Army soldier homicide
Two people charged in connection with Army soldier homicide
Trump administration orders 1,700 CFPB workers to stay home
Trump administration orders 1,700 CFPB workers to stay home
Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs on Monday
Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs on Monday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement