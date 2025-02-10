Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 9:47 AM

Trump administration orders 1,700 CFPB workers to stay home

By Paul Godfrey
Hundreds of employees at the federal watchdog set up potect to consumers from predatory practices by banks and other financial firms were told not to come to work Monday after the Trump administration ordered the agency to halt its operations. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
Hundreds of employees at the federal watchdog set up potect to consumers from predatory practices by banks and other financial firms were told not to come to work Monday after the Trump administration ordered the agency to halt its operations. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Workers at the federal government's consumer finance watchdog in Washington were told to stay home Monday after the acting director, newly installed by President Donald Trump, ordered the agency to halt its operations.

Around 1,700 staff at the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau received an email Sunday from Chief Operating Officer Adam Martinez informing them that the head office would be closed Monday through Friday, according to reports by The Washington Post, USA Today and CNBC.

Advertisement

Russell Vought, acting head of the Federal Reserve agency set up in 2011 in the wake of the financial crisis to protect consumers from predatory lending by banks and other financial firms, had earlier emailed staff instructing them to "cease all supervision and examination," including of financial firms, and stop all engagement with stakeholders.

"I am committed to implementing the president's policies, consistent with the law, and acting as a faithful steward of the Bureau's resources," wrote Vought, whom Trump re-appointed as his director of the Office of Management and Budget, to run his budget and ensure government programs and agencies ally with the president's policies.

Advertisement

"Effective immediately, unless expressly approved by the acting director or required by law, all employees, contractors and other personnel of the bureau shall ... cease all supervision and examination activity."

CNBC, quoting a source with knowledge of the agency, said only a few hundreds of the roles at CFPB were mandated by law and that managment had informed employees that a buyout offer made to other federal employees was available to them, on equivalent terms.

Vought took to social media calling the agency's $711.6 million budget "excessive" and warning that it would not get its "next draw of unappropriated funding" because it did not need it to carry out its work.

"This spigot, long contributing to CFPB's unaccountability, is now being turned off," wrote Vought who is a co-author of the so-called Project 2025, the ultra-right masterplan for government that Trump disavowed duing his campaign.

The shuttering of the agency came after staffers from Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency visited the office Friday and Musk later wrote in a post on his X platform "CPFB RIP," accompanied by a gravestone emoji.

Responding to replies highlighting the documented assistance the agency provides to the American public, Musk acknowledged it did do some good but said it still needed to go.

Advertisement

CNBC said it had been told by people familiar with the situation that the DOGE team had accessed CFPB data sources, including personnel records containing employee performance reviews.

Trump temporarily appointed Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent as acting head of CFPB after firing Rohit Chopra, who was appointed in 2021, on Feb. 1.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Senate Democrats unveil web portal for whistleblowers in federal government
U.S. News // 20 minutes ago
Senate Democrats unveil web portal for whistleblowers in federal government
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Monday launched a web portal for federal workers to report any misconduct within the Trump administration.
Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie goes on trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie goes on trial
Feb. 10 (UPI) --  The trial of a man accused of stabbing renowned British Indian author Salman Rushdie on a New York stage in 2022 goes to court Monday for opening statements in his attempted murder and assault trial.
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump turned his sights on defense spending, saying his government efficiency tzar, Elon Musk, would cut billions lost to waste and fraud from the Pentagon's $850 billion budget.
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump late Sunday said he has directed the secretary of the Treasury to stop producing new pennies.
Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs on Monday
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs on Monday
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he will announce 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum coming into the United States on Monday.
Trump declares Feb. 9 first-ever Gulf of America Day
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump declares Feb. 9 first-ever Gulf of America Day
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday declared Sunday the first-ever "Gulf of America Day" as he flew in Air Force One over the body of water en route to the Super Bowl.
Two people charged in connection with Army soldier homicide
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Two people charged in connection with Army soldier homicide
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Two people, including the victim's husband, have been charged in connection to the 2024 death of a 23-year old Army soldier, police announced over the weekend.
President Donald Trump makes history as first U.S. sitting president to attend Super Bowl
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
President Donald Trump makes history as first U.S. sitting president to attend Super Bowl
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Donald Trump has made history as the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl, as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans Sunday.
Midwest, Plains states brace for another round of winter weather
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Midwest, Plains states brace for another round of winter weather
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Two winter storms are bearing down on the northern United States as millions of Americans are digging out from the last round of snow and ice, which snarled traffic in the air and on the ground. Four people are dead.
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Scottish actor Callum Kerr issued a statement Sunday following the death of his mother and stepfather in France.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
President Donald Trump makes history as first U.S. sitting president to attend Super Bowl
President Donald Trump makes history as first U.S. sitting president to attend Super Bowl
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement