U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 10:52 PM

1 dead, 4 injured in plane crash at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona

By Sheri Walsh
At least one person is dead and four others were injured when a LearJet veered off the runway Monday, after landing at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, and crashed into a larger plane. File Photo courtesy of City of Scottsdale
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and four others were injured when a LearJet veered off the runway Monday, after landing at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, and crashed into a larger plane.

"A Learjet 35A veered off the runway after landing and crashed into a Gulfstream 200 business jet on the ramp at Scottsdale Municipal Airport in Arizona around 2:39 p.m. local time Monday, Feb. 10," according to a statement from the Federal Aviation Administration. The plane was coming in from Austin, Texas.

"An accident has occurred upon arrival to runway 21," the airport posted on X after the crash. "Fire Department is on scene assessing the situation. Scottsdale Airport's runway is currently closed."

Scottsdale Municipal Airport was shut down to all air traffic "until further notice" as police and federal agencies investigated, according to Scottsdale Mayor Lisa Borowsky.

"Today, Scottsdale sadly experienced an aircraft accident at our airport." Borowsky said in a statement. "We offer our deepest condolences to those involved in the accident and for those who have been taken to our trauma center for treatment. We will keep all affected by this tragedy in our prayers."

According to rescue crews, at least one person was dead and another was trapped when they arrived on the scene Monday afternoon.

"We're doing everything we can to extricate and save the one soul that's still on board," Scottsdale Fire Capt. Dave Folio told reporters. Rescuers were able to free the person from the wreckage and they were taken to a trauma center in critical condition. A second person was also reported in critical condition. A third was hospitalized and another refused medical treatment.

Four people were aboard the Learjet when it hit the parked Gulfstream jet, which had one person on board.

Airport officials said early indications show the left main landing gear failed on the Learjet as it was landing. The National Transportation Safety Board is investigating the crash site.

According to the FAA, the Learjet is owned by Vince Neil, the vocalist of the heavy metal band Mötley Crüe. Neil was not on board the plane Monday.

"Mr. Neil's thoughts and prayers go out to everyone involved," Neil's lawyer said, "and he is grateful for the critical aid of all first responders assisting today."

