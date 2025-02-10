Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 4:29 PM

Don't let spark of love turn into power-grid meltdown, utilities warn before Valentine's Day

By Allen Cone
Electrical services have been disrupted across the nation because of stray and discarded balloons. Screenshot from First Energy video
Electrical services have been disrupted across the nation because of stray and discarded balloons. Screenshot from First Energy video

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- For Valentine's Day, electric companies would love for everyone to heed a warning: Helium-filled foil balloons can cause power outages.

Brightly colored helium balloons are sold as an ideal way to convey one's love to another every February holiday, but the heart-breaking reality is that, in the recent past, electric services have been disrupted throughout the nation because of stray and discarded balloons.

Advertisement

Utility companies are trying to warn consumers.

FirstEnergy Corp., which serves more than six million customers in Ohio, Pennsylvania, New Jersey, West Virginia, Maryland and New York, sent out a news release with the headline: "Don't Let Balloons Float Up and Take Down Power This Valentine's Day."

Related

"Foil balloons cause power outages when released outdoors because their metallic coating conducts electricity and poses a risk to the electric system," the company said.

FirstEnergy noted the balloons were to blame for 109 power outages across its service area last year.

Advertisement

And it's not just Valentine's Day to blame for the heighten risk.

In December, New Orleans banned the release of metallic balloons and all those coated in metal or other "conductive material," ahead of New Year's Eve, Mardi Gras and the Super Bowl.

During the summer, wayward metallic balloons triggered a widespread power outage in Orleans Parish after coming into contact with a power line. It also disrupted the city's water treatment plant and seriously injured a Sewerage and Water Board of New Orleans employee.

Also in 2024, Pacific Gas and Electric Company reported 369 power outages across PG&E's service area in Northern and Central California, disrupting electric service to more than 230,000 homes and businesses.

California law requires balloons to be tied to a weight and that they never are to be released outdoors.

"On Valentine's Day, nothing puts a damper on a romantic evening faster than a widespread power outage," Ron Richardson, PG&E's vice president of Electric Distribution Operations, said last year. "If your Feb. 14 plans include metallic balloons, please keep them tied down with a weight. If they contact our overhead lines they can disrupt electric service to an entire neighborhood, cause significant property damage and potentially result in serious injuries."

Advertisement

FirstEnergy also advises to puncture and deflate metallic balloons once they are no longer in use. Also, they say, never attempt to retrieve any type of balloon, kite or toy that becomes caught in a power line.

"While our community outreach has helped reduce balloon-related outages from previous years, people of all ages can help keep the lights on in our local communities by understanding the steps to take to eliminate the dangers posed by foil balloons," Lisa Rouse, director of Distribution System Operations at FirstEnergy, said.

Also, never go near a power line that has fallen to the ground or is dangling in the air.

Balloon problems don't only occur in February either.

Last month, power was knocked out for thousands of Los Angeles Department of Water and Power customers in West Los Angeles. The reason? Metallic balloons.

The Kissimmee Utility Authority in Central Florida said 339 homes lost power in January 2016 after a balloon, made from the metalized nylon substance mylar, touched power lines and caused damage.

In July 2017, mylar balloons colliding with a power line caused an explosion and led to an hours-long power outage in Long Beach, Calif. The power company noted 5,000 customers also lost power in an incident involving a bundle of Valentine's Day balloons in 2016.

Advertisement

In January 2020, a power outage affecting about 400 Cleveland Public Power customers was caused by released mylar balloons that came into contact with equipment and sparked an explosion.

Improperly disposed balloons can also end up in the ocean and along shorelines, becoming part of marine debris, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's Marine Debris Program. They could be mistaken for food and eaten by wildlife, causing internal injury, starvation and even death,

Latest Headlines

Vance makes first overseas trip to attend global AI Action Summit in Paris
U.S. News // 35 minutes ago
Vance makes first overseas trip to attend global AI Action Summit in Paris
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance traveled to Paris on Monday to attend a global AI Action summit on his first trip overseas since taking office last month.
Musk leads group in bid to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Musk leads group in bid to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Investors led by Elon Musk have offered $97.4 billion to take over OpenAI, the artificial intelligence maker of ChatGPT that uses artificial intelligence to understand and generate human-like text.
Texas urges Trump administration to locate remains of WWII, Korean War veteran
U.S. News // 55 minutes ago
Texas urges Trump administration to locate remains of WWII, Korean War veteran
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Exactly 73 years after World War II and Korean War Veteran Lt. Col. George Davis Jr. was shot down and killed, Texas asked the Trump administration Monday to help locate and bring his remains back to the United States.
Man pleads guilty in hacking of SEC social media account, boosting bitcoin value
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Man pleads guilty in hacking of SEC social media account, boosting bitcoin value
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- An Alabama man on Monday pleaded guilty to hacking into the Securities and Exchange Committee's social media account and posting a false message in January 2024.
Federal judge extends pause on Trump's bid to slash federal workforce
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Federal judge extends pause on Trump's bid to slash federal workforce
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge extended a restraining order Monday on the Trump administration's deadline for more than 2 million federal employees to accept a government buyout offer or return to in-person work.
Hegseth implements Trump's ban on transgender recruits, gender-affirming medical care
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hegseth implements Trump's ban on transgender recruits, gender-affirming medical care
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth ordered an immediate pause on gender-affirming medical care for all active-duty service members and said the military will no longer accept transgender recruits with gender dysphoria.
Trump DEI crackdown briefly leads to removal of websites devoted to women's military service
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Trump DEI crackdown briefly leads to removal of websites devoted to women's military service
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's DEI crackdown throughout the federal government has continued to affect the U.S. military. On Monday, websites highlighting the history of women soldiers were removed by multiple departments.
Senate Democrats unveil web portal for whistleblowers in federal government
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Senate Democrats unveil web portal for whistleblowers in federal government
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Monday launched a web portal for federal workers to report any misconduct within the Trump administration.
Trump: Palestinians will have 'no right' to return to Gaza
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump: Palestinians will have 'no right' to return to Gaza
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday doubled down on a statement last week about "owning" the Gaza Strip, taking a step forward in an interview saying that Palestinians would have no right to return to their homes.
Ohio governor nominates former Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel for lieutenant governor
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Ohio governor nominates former Buckeyes coach Jim Tressel for lieutenant governor
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Ohio Gov. Mike DeWine on Monday nominated Jim Tressel to be his next lieutenant governor. The former football coach guided Ohio State University to a national championship 22 years ago.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Two people charged in connection with Army soldier homicide
Two people charged in connection with Army soldier homicide
Trump administration orders 1,700 CFPB workers to stay home
Trump administration orders 1,700 CFPB workers to stay home
Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs on Monday
Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs on Monday
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement