Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 10:53 PM

Trump signs executive order to stop gov't from buying paper straws

By Darryl Coote
President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the federal government to stop buying paper straws. File Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay
President Donald Trump on Monday ordered the federal government to stop buying paper straws. File Photo by StockSnap/Pixabay

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an executive order on Monday directing the federal government, the largest purchaser of goods and services in the country, to stop purchasing paper straws.

Trump signed the executive order among a slew of others Monday in the Oval Office.

Advertisement

"We're going back to plastic straws. These things don't work. I've had them many times and on occasion, they break, they explode; if somethings hot, they don't last very long, like a matter of minutes, sometimes a matter of seconds -- it's a ridiculous situation," Trump said, as members of his staff chuckled. "We're going back to plastic straws."

The order directs heads of executive departments and agencies to take action to eliminate the procurement of paper straws while ordering the assistant to the president for domestic police to issue a national strategy to end the use of papers straws within 45 days.

Related

Under the Biden administration, the federal government moved to remove plastic straws under a 2022 Department of Interior order seeking to phase out single-use placed products on public lands by 2032. Other single-use products affected by the order were polystyrene food and beverage containers, bottles, cups. cutlery and bags.

Advertisement

In July, Biden signed an executive order to phase out federal procurement of single-use plastics by 2027 and from all federal operations by 2035.

According to a Biden White House report, single-use plastic items represent 40% of the global plastic market. Plastic items, such as straws, according to the report, are the most common type of marine debris found in the ocean, waterways and the Great Lakes.

Environmentalists, including the Sierra Club, have endorsed ditching plastic straws, as some 500 million of them are used each day in the United States and add to plastic pollution.

Trump dismissed environmental concerns posed by straws during the press conference Monday, saying: "I don't think that plastic is going to affect a shark very much as they're eating, as they're munching their way through the ocean."

The announcement comes days after Trump on Friday said he would reverse Biden's initiative to phase out plastic straws.

"'NO PLASTIC STRAWS, ONLY PAPER,' is dead," Trump had said on his Truth Social platform. "Enjoy your next drink without a straw that disgustingly dissolves in your mouth!!!"

Latest Headlines

Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Hegseth restores Fort Liberty's name back to Fort Bragg to honor WWII hero
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth on Monday signed an order to rename Fort Liberty in North Carolina back to its original Fort Bragg. But this time Bragg will honor a World War II hero instead of a Confederate general.
1 dead, 4 injured in plane crash at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
1 dead, 4 injured in plane crash at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- At least one person is dead and four others were injured when a LearJet veered off the runway Monday, after landing at Scottsdale Airport in Arizona, and crashed into a larger plane.
VA secretary to temporarily head 2 watchdog offices but judge lets one fired leader to resume role for now
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
VA secretary to temporarily head 2 watchdog offices but judge lets one fired leader to resume role for now
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins as the interim leader of two watchdog offices after firing their leaders.
Trump imposes 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
U.S. News // 4 hours ago
Trump imposes 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum imports
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an order Monday to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports to the United States.
Trump pardons former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump pardons former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday pardoned former Illinois Gov. Rod Blagojevich, whose prison sentence on corruption charges while in office was commuted during his first term as president.
Vance makes first overseas trip to attend global AI Action Summit in Paris
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Vance makes first overseas trip to attend global AI Action Summit in Paris
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Vice President JD Vance traveled to Paris on Monday to attend a global AI Action summit on his first trip overseas since taking office last month.
Musk leads group in bid to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Musk leads group in bid to buy OpenAI for $97.4 billion
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Investors led by Elon Musk have offered $97.4 billion to take over OpenAI, the artificial intelligence maker of ChatGPT that uses artificial intelligence to understand and generate human-like text.
Texas urges Trump administration to locate remains of WWII, Korean War veteran
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Texas urges Trump administration to locate remains of WWII, Korean War veteran
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Exactly 73 years after World War II and Korean War Veteran Lt. Col. George Davis Jr. was shot down and killed, Texas asked the Trump administration Monday to help locate and bring his remains back to the United States.
Man pleads guilty in hacking of SEC social media account, boosting bitcoin value
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Man pleads guilty in hacking of SEC social media account, boosting bitcoin value
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- An Alabama man on Monday pleaded guilty to hacking into the Securities and Exchange Committee's social media account and posting a false message in January 2024.
Federal judge extends pause on Trump's bid to slash federal workforce
U.S. News // 7 hours ago
Federal judge extends pause on Trump's bid to slash federal workforce
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- A federal judge extended a restraining order Monday on the Trump administration's deadline for more than 2 million federal employees to accept a government buyout offer or return to in-person work.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Trump administration orders 1,700 CFPB workers to stay home
Trump administration orders 1,700 CFPB workers to stay home
Senate Democrats unveil web portal for whistleblowers in federal government
Senate Democrats unveil web portal for whistleblowers in federal government
Trump: Palestinians will have 'no right' to return to Gaza
Trump: Palestinians will have 'no right' to return to Gaza
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement