Former Rep. Doug Collins, R-GA, President Donald Trump's nominee for Secretary of Veterans Affairs, testifies before a Senate Veterans Affairs committee confirmation hearing on Capitol Hill in Washington, DC on Tuesday, January 21, 2025. Photo by Ken Cedeno/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Monday named Veterans Affairs Secretary Doug Collins as the interim leader of two watchdog offices after firing their bosses. But federal District Judge Amy Berman Jackson on Monday issued a so-called administration stay that allows Hampton Dellinger back to the rule role of special counsel through Thursday as she considers his lawsuit challenging the termination. His office investigates and prosecutes violations of "prohibited personnel practices." Advertisement

Dellinger and David Huitema notified notified by email Friday they were removed from their posts, , according to CNN and NPR. Huitema was fired as director of the Office of Government Ethics, which oversees the executive branch's ethics program.

Dellinger filed the suit after receiving his termination email, which "made no attempt to comply with the Special Counsel's for-cause removal protection," according to the suit. He was confirmed by the U.S. Senate in 2024 for a five-year post as a way to have it overlap administrations.

Huitema had been confirmed to his post by the Senate in November. His term also was five years.

Advertisement

"My sense is that the president doesn't want OGE, or really anyone with an independent voice, to address concerns that are raised," he told CNN.

Collins, a former Republican U.S. House member, was confirmed Tuesday.

John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts

Trump on Monday also said Ric Grenell will be the temporary executive director of the cultural arts center in Washington, D.C.

"Ric shares my Vision for a GOLDEN AGE of American Arts and Culture, and will be overseeing the daily operations of the Center," Trump wrote on Truth Social. "NO MORE DRAG SHOWS, OR OTHER ANTI-AMERICAN PROPAGANDA - ONLY THE BEST. RIC, WELCOME TO SHOW BUSINESS!"

Grenell is serving as Trump's envoy for special missions.

On Friday, Trump said was dismissing the Kennedy Center's board and installing himself as its chairman. He has also acted as a representative for Trump administration in California as the state recovers from wildfires in Los Angeles.