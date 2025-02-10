Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 1:09 AM

Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies

By Darryl Coote
Rolls of the 2009 version of the Lincoln bicentennial penny is seen at a ceremony celebrating its release by the U.S. Mint, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on November 12, 2009. On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced he has directed the Treasury to not mint any more pennies. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI
Rolls of the 2009 version of the Lincoln bicentennial penny is seen at a ceremony celebrating its release by the U.S. Mint, on Capitol Hill in Washington, D.C., on November 12, 2009. On Sunday, President Donald Trump announced he has directed the Treasury to not mint any more pennies. File Photo by Kevin Dietsch/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump late Sunday said he has directed the secretary of the Treasury to stop producing new pennies.

"For too long the United States has minted pennies which literally cost us more than 2 cents. This is wasteful!" he said in a post to his Truth Social media platform.

Advertisement

"Let's rip the waste out of our great nations budget, even if it's a penny at a time."

Congress first authorized the penny in 1792.

Related

During the last fiscal year, the U.S. Mint circulated nearly 3.2 billion pennies, reporting a loss of $85.3 million, which is a slight decrease from the $86 million it lost in the penny a year prior.

Meanwhile, a single penny last year cost the mint $0.037 to make, up from $0.0307 in 2023 and $0.027 in 2022.

According to the U.S. Congressional Service, studies have found that only only one-third of pennies circulate.

This has prompted legislative attempts to either temporarily suspend the penny's production or eliminate it entirely.

Proponents of its elimination argue its potential savings, while opponents warn that it could lead to a potential price shift on cash transactions, the service said.

Advertisement

Australia, Canada and New Zealand are among nations to have stopped minting one-cent coins.

The announcement is the latest from the Trump administration concerning its effort to reduce spending and cut what it sees as waste from the U.S. budget.

It also comes as the controversial Elon Musk-run Department of Government Efficiency has been going through the federal government to hunt out spending and regulations it seemingly deems wasteful, including the U.S. Agency for International Development, a key soft power mechanism of the U.S. government that has been all but dismantled under the Trump administration.

Latest Headlines

Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs on Monday
U.S. News // 6 hours ago
Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs on Monday
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he will announce 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum coming into the United States on Monday.
Trump declares Feb. 9 first-ever Gulf of America Day
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump declares Feb. 9 first-ever Gulf of America Day
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday declared Sunday the first-ever "Gulf of America Day" as he flew in Air Force One over the body of water en route to the Super Bowl.
Two people charged in connection with Army soldier homicide
U.S. News // 8 hours ago
Two people charged in connection with Army soldier homicide
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Two people, including the victim's husband, have been charged in connection to the 2024 death of a 23-year old Army soldier, police announced over the weekend.
President Donald Trump makes history as first U.S. sitting president to attend Super Bowl
U.S. News // 9 hours ago
President Donald Trump makes history as first U.S. sitting president to attend Super Bowl
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Donald Trump has made history as the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl, as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans Sunday.
Midwest, Plains states brace for another round of winter weather
U.S. News // 11 hours ago
Midwest, Plains states brace for another round of winter weather
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Two winter storms are bearing down on the northern United States as millions of Americans are digging out from the last round of snow and ice, which snarled traffic in the air and on the ground. Four people are dead.
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Scottish actor Callum Kerr issued a statement Sunday following the death of his mother and stepfather in France.
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire Elon Musk, has been bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi after her son did an apparent fascist salute during the inauguration of President Donald Trump weeks ago.
National security adviser says there are 'no plans to invade Canada'
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
National security adviser says there are 'no plans to invade Canada'
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- U.S. national security adviser Mike Waltz said Sunday, "I don't think there's plans to invade Canada."
Missing plane in Alaska found crashed with no survivors
U.S. News // 3 days ago
Missing plane in Alaska found crashed with no survivors
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The bodies of 10 people killed in a plane crash were identified Saturday after the plane was found Friday night.
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
U.S. News // 1 day ago
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Professional athletes and prominent actors are among high-profile U.S. citizens who have been targeted by what the FBI is calling South American Theft Groups.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
President Donald Trump makes history as first U.S. sitting president to attend Super Bowl
President Donald Trump makes history as first U.S. sitting president to attend Super Bowl
Palestinian prisoners show frailty and abuse, like Israeli hostages
Palestinian prisoners show frailty and abuse, like Israeli hostages
National security adviser says there are 'no plans to invade Canada'
National security adviser says there are 'no plans to invade Canada'
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement