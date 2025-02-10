Senate Democrats unveil web portal for whistleblowers in federal government

1 of 2 | "As Senate Republicans refuse to fulfill their constitutional duty to provide a check on the executive branch, Senate Democrats remain steadfast in our commitment to uncovering the truth," read a letter in part Monday to federal public servants and civil service employees by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich. (seen in Dec. 2022 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC). File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Monday launched a web portal for federal workers to report any misconduct within the Trump administration. Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the ranking member of the Senate's Homeland Security Committee, wrote that with the whistleblower complaint option, Senate Democrats were prepared to "issue demand letters, preserve public records and pursue legal action where necessary." Advertisement

"As Senate Republicans refuse to fulfill their constitutional duty to provide a check on the executive branch, Senate Democrats remain steadfast in our commitment to uncovering the truth," they wrote.

The portal will function similarly to an online form for whistleblowers to submit info "regarding wrongdoing within federal agencies or misuse of public dollars" by the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

The move by Democrats comes as Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency have taken an axe to at least 15 federal agencies including the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Treasury Department and the the Office of Personnel Management.

The White House has classified Musk as a "special government employee," with he and his representatives recently obtaining access to highly restricted government records on millions of federal employees, in addition to Medicare and Medicaid payment info plus a slew of other private data on millions of American citizens.

Federal judges have ruled against Trump's flurry of recent executive orders in more than two dozen ongoing legal challenges.

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to immediately halt putting at least 2,200 USAID employees on administrative leave. On Saturday, another judge blocked Musk's team from accessing the Treasury's payment system in the latest in a series of legal orders against the administration.

Meanwhile, legal experts have warned of a looming "constitutional crisis" as the the president, vice president and Musk continue to question the authority of the courts.

"Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power," Vice President JD Vance posted Sunday on Musk's social media platform X.

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said that whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide SEC officials with original, timely and credible information leading to successful enforcement action.

In their letter, the lawmakers pointed to the 1989 Whistleblower Protection Act which prohibits retaliatory acts against a federal employee who discloses evidence of wrongdoing.

"Whistleblowers are essential to helping uncover fraud and abuse in the federal government," they wrote. "If you have information you want to share about wrongdoing, abuse of power, and threats to public safety, we stand ready to support you in your pursuit of truth and justice."

"We're at a crossroads," Norman Risen, ex-U.S. ambassador to Czech Republic and co-founder of the States United Democracy Center, said Monday morning on MSNBC.

Eisen was among a handful of retired U.S. officials, including former President Joe Biden, who recently had their national security clearances revoked by Trump.

He says "we've seen this before" recently in Poland, Brazil and other countries after electing authoritarian leaders.

"We know from other countries when the courts are backed by the people they're able to overpower autocracies," added Eisen, who was co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Tump's first impeachment and trial during his first term.

"Even the Supreme Court is not going to want to see its orders thwarted," said Eisen.