Trending
Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 12:57 PM

Senate Democrats unveil web portal for whistleblowers in federal government

By Chris Benson
"As Senate Republicans refuse to fulfill their constitutional duty to provide a check on the executive branch, Senate Democrats remain steadfast in our commitment to uncovering the truth," read a letter in part Monday to federal public servants and civil service employees by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich. (seen in Dec. 2022 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC). File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI
1 of 2 | "As Senate Republicans refuse to fulfill their constitutional duty to provide a check on the executive branch, Senate Democrats remain steadfast in our commitment to uncovering the truth," read a letter in part Monday to federal public servants and civil service employees by Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich. (seen in Dec. 2022 at the U.S. Capitol in Washington, DC). File Photo by Bonnie Cash/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Senate Democrats on Monday launched a web portal for federal workers to report any misconduct within the Trump administration.

Senate Minority Leader Chuck Schumer, D-N.Y., and Sen. Gary Peters, D-Mich., the ranking member of the Senate's Homeland Security Committee, wrote that with the whistleblower complaint option, Senate Democrats were prepared to "issue demand letters, preserve public records and pursue legal action where necessary."

Advertisement

"As Senate Republicans refuse to fulfill their constitutional duty to provide a check on the executive branch, Senate Democrats remain steadfast in our commitment to uncovering the truth," they wrote.

The portal will function similarly to an online form for whistleblowers to submit info "regarding wrongdoing within federal agencies or misuse of public dollars" by the office of Sen. Chuck Grassley, R-Iowa.

Advertisement

The move by Democrats comes as Elon Musk and the Department of Government Efficiency have taken an axe to at least 15 federal agencies including the U.S. Agency for International Development (USAID), the Treasury Department and the the Office of Personnel Management.

The White House has classified Musk as a "special government employee," with he and his representatives recently obtaining access to highly restricted government records on millions of federal employees, in addition to Medicare and Medicaid payment info plus a slew of other private data on millions of American citizens.

Federal judges have ruled against Trump's flurry of recent executive orders in more than two dozen ongoing legal challenges.

A federal judge on Friday ordered the Trump administration to immediately halt putting at least 2,200 USAID employees on administrative leave. On Saturday, another judge blocked Musk's team from accessing the Treasury's payment system in the latest in a series of legal orders against the administration.

Meanwhile, legal experts have warned of a looming "constitutional crisis" as the the president, vice president and Musk continue to question the authority of the courts.

"Judges aren't allowed to control the executive's legitimate power," Vice President JD Vance posted Sunday on Musk's social media platform X.

Advertisement

The U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission has said that whistleblowers may be eligible for an award when they voluntarily provide SEC officials with original, timely and credible information leading to successful enforcement action.

In their letter, the lawmakers pointed to the 1989 Whistleblower Protection Act which prohibits retaliatory acts against a federal employee who discloses evidence of wrongdoing.

"Whistleblowers are essential to helping uncover fraud and abuse in the federal government," they wrote. "If you have information you want to share about wrongdoing, abuse of power, and threats to public safety, we stand ready to support you in your pursuit of truth and justice."

"We're at a crossroads," Norman Risen, ex-U.S. ambassador to Czech Republic and co-founder of the States United Democracy Center, said Monday morning on MSNBC.

Eisen was among a handful of retired U.S. officials, including former President Joe Biden, who recently had their national security clearances revoked by Trump.

He says "we've seen this before" recently in Poland, Brazil and other countries after electing authoritarian leaders.

"We know from other countries when the courts are backed by the people they're able to overpower autocracies," added Eisen, who was co-counsel for the House Judiciary Committee during Tump's first impeachment and trial during his first term.

Advertisement

"Even the Supreme Court is not going to want to see its orders thwarted," said Eisen.

Read More

Latest Headlines

Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie goes on trial
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Man accused of stabbing Salman Rushdie goes on trial
Feb. 10 (UPI) --  The trial of a man accused of stabbing renowned British Indian author Salman Rushdie on a New York stage in 2022 goes to court Monday for opening statements in his attempted murder and assault trial.
Trump administration orders 1,700 CFPB workers to stay home
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Trump administration orders 1,700 CFPB workers to stay home
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- Workers at the federal government's consumer finance watchdog in Washington were told  to stay home Monday after the acting director, newly installed by President Donald Trump, ordered the agency to halt its work.
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
U.S. News // 5 hours ago
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- U.S. President Donald Trump turned his sights on defense spending, saying his government efficiency tzar, Elon Musk, would cut billions lost to waste and fraud from the Pentagon's $850 billion budget.
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
U.S. News // 12 hours ago
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump late Sunday said he has directed the secretary of the Treasury to stop producing new pennies.
Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs on Monday
U.S. News // 14 hours ago
Trump to announce 25% steel, aluminum tariffs on Monday
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump said he will announce 25% tariffs on all steel and aluminum coming into the United States on Monday.
Trump declares Feb. 9 first-ever Gulf of America Day
U.S. News // 13 hours ago
Trump declares Feb. 9 first-ever Gulf of America Day
Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump on Sunday declared Sunday the first-ever "Gulf of America Day" as he flew in Air Force One over the body of water en route to the Super Bowl.
Two people charged in connection with Army soldier homicide
U.S. News // 17 hours ago
Two people charged in connection with Army soldier homicide
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Two people, including the victim's husband, have been charged in connection to the 2024 death of a 23-year old Army soldier, police announced over the weekend.
President Donald Trump makes history as first U.S. sitting president to attend Super Bowl
U.S. News // 18 hours ago
President Donald Trump makes history as first U.S. sitting president to attend Super Bowl
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Donald Trump has made history as the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl, as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans Sunday.
Midwest, Plains states brace for another round of winter weather
U.S. News // 19 hours ago
Midwest, Plains states brace for another round of winter weather
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Two winter storms are bearing down on the northern United States as millions of Americans are digging out from the last round of snow and ice, which snarled traffic in the air and on the ground. Four people are dead.
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
U.S. News // 21 hours ago
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Scottish actor Callum Kerr issued a statement Sunday following the death of his mother and stepfather in France.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
President Donald Trump makes history as first U.S. sitting president to attend Super Bowl
President Donald Trump makes history as first U.S. sitting president to attend Super Bowl
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump's government efficiency drive turns attention to defense spending
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Trump directs Treasury to stop minting pennies
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement