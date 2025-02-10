Trump imposes 25% tariffs on steel, aluminum imports

1 of 5 | President Donald Trump signs an order Monday in the Oval Office of the White House in Washington, DC, to impose 25% tariffs on all US imports of steel and aluminum. The steel and aluminum tariffs would broaden his trade restrictions with some of the country's top trading partners as he seeks to protect domestic industries that helped him win battleground states last year. Photo by Al Drago/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump signed an order Monday to impose a 25% tariff on all steel and aluminum imports to the United States as he works to protect domestic industries that helped him win key states during last year's election. "This is a big deal. The beginning of making America rich again," Trump told reporters in the Oval Office. Advertisement

"It's 25% without exceptions or exemptions. That's all countries, no matter where it comes from, all countries," Trump added.

The United States gets most of its steel -- used for cars, appliances and infrastructure -- from Canada, Mexico and Brazil. China, the world's largest producer, exports less than 2% of its steel to the United States.

The latest tariffs come one week after the president suspended 25% tariffs on all imports coming from Canada and Mexico until at least March 1.

On Sunday aboard Air Force One, Trump tipped reporters to his steel tariff order and said he would also hold a news conference sometime this week to introduce new reciprocal tariffs.

"Very simply, if they charge us, we charge them," Trump said. "It'll be great for everyone, including the other countries."

Advertisement

During his first term, Trump placed 25% tariffs on steel and 10% on aluminum, which slowed imports and boosted domestic production.

On Monday, Trump told reporters the new tariffs would also close loopholes and eliminate exemptions that importers have used to "take advantage" of U.S. businesses.

The United Steelworkers Union, which represents 850,000 workers, issued a statement Monday applauding the order.

"Our union welcomes President Donald Trump's efforts to contain the global overcapacity that has for too long enabled bad actors like China to flood the global market with its unfairly traded products, resulting in surging imports into the United States, especially from Mexico," said USW International President David McCall.

"Steel and aluminum serve as the backbone of our critical infrastructure and national security, and strong domestic industries have for generations enabled our nation to build bridges, supply power, outfit our military and more," added McCall.

While USW praised the steel tariffs, it also urged a "measured approach" to protect relations with allies, "like Canada, who play by the rules."

"Canada is not the problem. Indeed, Canada has taken steps to coordinate their trade policies with the United States to respond to unfair foreign trade, and applying across-the-board tariffs ultimately hurts workers on both sides of the border," said McCall.

Advertisement

Last week, Trump imposed a 10% tariff on all Chinese imports to the United States. After China retaliated with tariffs on metals and certain chips, Trump paused tariffs on goods valued at $800 or less as the Commerce Department works to develop a tracking system.

"We must distinguish between trusted trade partners," McCall warned Monday, "and those who are seeking to undercut our industries as they work to dominate the global market."