U.S. News
Feb. 10, 2025 / 5:33 PM

Trump DEI crackdown briefly leads to removal of websites devoted to women's military service

By Chris Benson
U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during an executive order signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., this past week. On Jan. 20, Trump issued a sweeping executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives throughout the U.S. government. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
U.S. President Donald J. Trump speaks during an executive order signing ceremony in the East Room of the White House in Washington, D.C., this past week. On Jan. 20, Trump issued a sweeping executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives throughout the U.S. government. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 10 (UPI) -- The Trump administration's DEI crackdown throughout the federal government has continued to affect aspects of the U.S. military. On Monday, websites highlighting the history of women soldiers were removed by multiple departments, but they later were restored.

Last week, landing pages were temporarily taken down for Virginia's U.S. Army Women's Museum at Fort Gregg-Adams in Hopewell -- known as the only museum in the world dedicated to "preserving and sharing the history of the contributions of women to the Army." Also, on the U.S. Navy History and Heritage Command website showcasing women in the military, readers only saw a broken link and error message.

Officials say it was to ensure compliance with President Donald Trump's sweeping Jan. 20 executive order banning diversity, equity and inclusion initiatives throughout the U.S. government, and it directed federal agencies to review its DEI programs and policies.

"We are working to fully execute and implement all directives outlined in the Executive Orders issued by the President, ensuring that they are carried out with utmost professionalism, efficiency, and in alignment with national security objectives," Lt. Cmdr. Anthony Ivester, a spokesman for the command, told Military Times last week.

The U.S. Navy website included the word "diversity" in its URL but was reset on a different page within a day, reports indicated.

"Naval History and Heritage Command (NHHC) is in the process of reviewing and updating their online content to ensure compliance with directives outlined in Executive Orders issued by the President," stated Lt. Cmdr. Lauren Chatmas, a Navy spokesperson. "As this alignment systematically occurs, content will be available in the Heritage section of NHHC's website. The Navy is executing and implementing the directives with professionalism, efficiency, and in full alignment with national security objectives."

Meanwhile, the U.S. Army's museum website was restored at an unknown point last week.

According to Pew Research Center, women make up nearly 18% of active-duty forces and 11% of the U.S. veteran population.

But critics say the attack on the websites diminishes the contribution of thousands of living female veterans.

More than three million women since the Revolutionary War have served in the U.S. military before the military fully recognized their service, according to the Defense Department.

"It implies that the historical achievements of some service members who once faced discrimination and arbitrary limits on their service based on their race, their gender, or their sexual orientation are not worth sharing," Retired Navy Cmdr. Jerri Bell wrote in an email to Military.com.

The Pentagon has abolished its Office for Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, DOD's Office of Diversity Management and Equal Opportunity, and removed its corresponding websites.

GOP leaders have claimed for years that DEI programs were a form of racism or identity politics, and the policies have been a key target of conservatives and Republicans.

Meanwhile, the American Civil Liberties Union says the integration of public and private sector DEI policies in the United States grew following high-profile killings of Black people in 2020 in order to better incorporate anti-racism principles.

On Black History Month eve, U.S. Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth declared "Identity Months" was dead at DOD, and that it will not use official resources to host celebrations related to, among a number of events, cultural awareness months including National African American/Black History Month, Women's History Month and Pride Month.

But Bell added that she did not believe celebrating such events interferes with active military duty.

"It's an important way that the best military leaders take care of their people," the retired Navy commander stated. "Just like celebrating awards, promotions, retirements and 'hails and farewells' of new shipmates reporting aboard or going to their next duty station."

