Feb. 9, 2025 / 7:12 PM

President Donald Trump makes history as first U.S. sitting president to attend Super Bowl

By Mark Moran
President Donald Trump greets first responders before the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI
1 of 5 | President Donald Trump greets first responders before the Kansas City Chiefs face the Philadelphia Eagles during Super Bowl LIX at Caesars Superdome in New Orleans on Sunday. Photo by John Angelillo/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Donald Trump has made history as the first sitting U.S. president to attend a Super Bowl, as the Philadelphia Eagles took on the Kansas City Chiefs at the Caesar's Superdome in New Orleans Sunday.

"I guess you have to say that when a quarterback wins as much as he's won, I have to go with Kansas City," Trump said during an interview with Fox News Channel on the Super Bowl pregame show, referring to Chiefs quarterback Patrick Mahomes. He "really knows how to win. He's a great, great quarterback," Trump continued.

Trump also mentioned Mahomes' wife Brittany during the interview. Brittany Mahomes was openly supportive of Trump during the presidential campaign.

"I watched this great quarterback, who has, by the way, has a phenomenal wife," he said, referencing Patrick and Brittany Mahomes. "She's a Trump fan. She's a MAGA fan, so I happened to love her, but she's a great person."

A portion of the interview aired at 3 pm EST Sunday prior to Super Bowl LIX and the remainder is scheduled to air on 'Special Report with Bret Baier' Monday on Fox.

While he gave the Chiefs a slight edge in the game, Trump said he is a fan of both teams and mentioned Eagles running back Saquon Barkely as a potential difference maker.

"Philadelphia have one of the greatest running backs," Trump said. "Saquon had an uncle who was a great fighter. So, you have a great running back, you really have a great quarterback."

Trump said he chose to attend the Super Bowl because the country is headed in a different direction following his election and that he thought it would be a good thing to have the president at the game.

Secret Service spokesman Anthony Guglilelmi said extensive security measures were enhanced at the Super Bowl this year in light of the historic appearance by Trump and staff had been in New Orleans for days preparing for Trump's attendance at the game.

"Security measures have been further enhanced this year, given that this will be the first time a sitting President of the United States will attend the event," Guglielmi said.

The Secret Service is taking advantage of the captive audience by running a recruitment ad inside the Superdome during the Super Bowl.

Taylor Swift, girlfriend of Chiefs tight end Travis Kelce, soccer star Lionell Messi, pop music performer Beyonce, comedian and actor Adam Sandler, and NFL veterans Larry Fitzgerald and Tom Brady were also in attendance, according to social media posts.

