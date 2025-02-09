Advertisement
U.S. News
Feb. 9, 2025 / 2:42 PM

National security adviser says there are 'no plans to invade Canada'

By Mark Moran
National Security Advisor Michael Waltz in front of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI
National Security Advisor Michael Waltz in front of the White House in Washington, DC on Tuesday. Photo by Annabelle Gordon/UPI | License Photo

Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Mike Waltz, the national security adviser to President Donald Trump, said Sunday, "I don't think there are plans to invade Canada."

Waltz, in an appearance on NBC's "Meet the Press," was responding to concerns from Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau, who views Trump's wishes to annex Canada as threatening.

Advertisement

Trudeau had been caught on a hot mic speaking to a group of Canadian lawmakers behind closed doors that the United States wants to absorb Canada, making it the 51st state, gaining access to the nation's vast trove of minerals and other natural resources.

"I suggest that not only does the Trump administration know how many critical minerals we have, but that may be even why they keep talking about absorbing us and making us the 51st state," Trudeau had said, as relayed to The New York Times.

Related

Trump has been making comments since before his inauguration about potentially annexing the United States' neighbor to the North and recently imposed a 25% tariff on Canadian goods coming into the country.

Waltz said that many Canadians "do not like the last 10 years of liberal, progressive governance in Trudeau" and described a "reassertion of American leadership" across the northern hemisphere.

Advertisement

"And that's what we're talking about, from Greenland, to Arctic security to the Panama Canal coming back under the United States," he said. "America has avoided our own hemisphere -- where we have the energy, the food and the critical minerals -- for way too long, and you're seeing a reassertion of President Trump's leadership."

Waltz also commented on Trump's aggressive budget cuts and said there are more to come, and singled out the U.S. Defense Department.

Latest Headlines

Midwest, Plains states brace for another round of winter weather
U.S. News // 1 hour ago
Midwest, Plains states brace for another round of winter weather
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Two winter storms are bearing down on the northern United States as millions of Americans are digging out from the last round of snow and ice, which snarled traffic in the air and on the ground. Four people are dead.
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
U.S. News // 2 hours ago
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Scottish actor Callum Kerr issued a statement Sunday following the death of his mother and stepfather in France.
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
U.S. News // 3 hours ago
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
Feb. 9 (UPI) -- Maye Musk, the mother of billionaire Elon Musk, has been bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi after her son did an apparent fascist salute during the inauguration of President Donald Trump weeks ago.
Missing plane in Alaska found crashed with no survivors
U.S. News // 2 days ago
Missing plane in Alaska found crashed with no survivors
Feb. 7 (UPI) -- The bodies of 10 people killed in a plane crash were identified Saturday after the plane was found Friday night.
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
U.S. News // 22 hours ago
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Professional athletes and prominent actors are among high-profile U.S. citizens who have been targeted by what the FBI is calling South American Theft Groups.
Judge bans Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury payments
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Judge bans Musk's DOGE from accessing Treasury payments
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A federal judge early Saturday blocked Elon Musk's Department of Government Efficiency team from accessing the Treasury Department payment system, the latest in a series legal orders against the Trump administration.
Musk: No plan to buy TikTok
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Musk: No plan to buy TikTok
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- Elon Musk does not intend to buy TikTok after President Donald Trump recently extended the grace period on a pending ban of the Chinese-owned social media site in the United States.
Trump targets Kennedy Center in culture war
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump targets Kennedy Center in culture war
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump has fired several members of the board of trustees for the John F. Kennedy Center for the Performing Arts and make himself the center's chairman.
Georgia police officer shot 'almost immediately' after responding to call
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Georgia police officer shot 'almost immediately' after responding to call
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- A Georgia police officer was shot and killed while responding to a call near a shopping center in an Atlanta suburb, officials confirmed.
Trump cites Biden's 'poor memory' in revoking former president's intelligence briefings, security clearances
U.S. News // 1 day ago
Trump cites Biden's 'poor memory' in revoking former president's intelligence briefings, security clearances
Feb. 8 (UPI) -- President Donald Trump is retaliating against Joe Biden, revealing on social media he plans to revoke the former president's security clearances.
Advertisement

Trending Stories

7.6-magnitude earthquake triggers Caribbean tsunami warnings
7.6-magnitude earthquake triggers Caribbean tsunami warnings
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Callum Kerr of Netflix's 'Virgin River' releases statement on parents' death
Palestinian prisoners show frailty and abuse, like Israeli hostages
Palestinian prisoners show frailty and abuse, like Israeli hostages
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
Elon Musk's mother bombarded with comments calling her a Nazi
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
FBI investigating South American Theft Groups in the United States
Advertisement

Follow Us

Advertisement